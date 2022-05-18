Muscatine High School graduation ceremony to take place on Sunday, May 22

MUSCATINE — Muscatine High School will hold an outdoors commencement ceremony to celebrate the accomplishments of these senior students.

“I am very proud of the MHS 2022 Graduating Class,” MHS Principal Terry Hogenson said. “They found a way to excel during a time of transition and change. They have conducted themselves with integrity, determination, and focus. Muscatine High School is fortunate to call them our students.”

The ceremony will take place on the high school football field at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 22. Parents and families will be allowed to enter the stadium at 1 p.m.

The Bonnie Drive parking lot will be available for guest parking, only graduating seniors being permitted to park in the Cedar Street parking lot. There is no limit to the number of guests permitted, and tickets are not required. Guests are asked not to bring cowbells, air horns or other items that are loud and distracting.

MHS administration team issued a public letter to students and their families saying ceremony attendance is voluntary, so anyone who does not feel safe attending or who has concerns about the COVID-19 virus is not required to attend.

Those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or who were recently exposed to the virus are also asked to not attend. There are no mask or social distancing requirements at this year’s ceremony, but sanitizing stations will be available at the entrance of the stadium.

Students participating must attend graduation practice at 9 a.m. Friday, May 20, which is also the only day for senior students to return any school-issued items and pay any fees or senior obligations. Those who do not do this will not be allowed to attend the graduation ceremony. On graduation day,, students should arrive by 1:15 p.m. for check in.

Students should come to the ceremony in their cap and gown, no changing areas will be available. Those wishing to decorate their graduation caps must have decorations approved before the day of the ceremony. It is also advised for students to wear shoes that don’t have heels.

Muscatine Power and Water’s Cable Channel 3 will telecast the ceremony. Cable Channel 3 is also available on Roku, AppleTV and Amazon Fire devices.

