 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Muscatine High School graduation ceremony to take place on Sunday, May 22

  • Updated
  • 0
graduation9 (copy)

The 2022 Muscatine High School Graduation Ceremony will take place in the MHS football field on Sunday, May 22 at 2 p.m.

 DAVID HOTLE

MUSCATINE — Muscatine High School will hold an outdoors commencement ceremony to celebrate the accomplishments of these senior students.

“I am very proud of the MHS 2022 Graduating Class,” MHS Principal Terry Hogenson said. “They found a way to excel during a time of transition and change. They have conducted themselves with integrity, determination, and focus. Muscatine High School is fortunate to call them our students.”

The ceremony will take place on the high school football field at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 22. Parents and families will be allowed to enter the stadium at 1 p.m.

The Bonnie Drive parking lot will be available for guest parking, only graduating seniors being permitted to park in the Cedar Street parking lot. There is no limit to the number of guests permitted, and tickets are not required. Guests are asked not to bring cowbells, air horns or other items that are loud and distracting.

MHS administration team issued a public letter to students and their families saying ceremony attendance is voluntary, so anyone who does not feel safe attending or who has concerns about the COVID-19 virus is not required to attend.

People are also reading…

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or who were recently exposed to the virus are also asked to not attend. There are no mask or social distancing requirements at this year’s ceremony, but sanitizing stations will be available at the entrance of the stadium.

Students participating must attend graduation practice at 9 a.m. Friday, May 20, which is also the only day for senior students to return any school-issued items and pay any fees or senior obligations. Those who do not do this will not be allowed to attend the graduation ceremony. On graduation day,, students should arrive by 1:15 p.m. for check in.

Students should come to the ceremony in their cap and gown, no changing areas will be available. Those wishing to decorate their graduation caps must have decorations approved before the day of the ceremony. It is also advised for students to wear shoes that don’t have heels.

Muscatine Power and Water’s Cable Channel 3 will telecast the ceremony. Cable Channel 3 is also available on Roku, AppleTV and Amazon Fire devices.

Across the Sky podcast: Meet the meteorologists from the Lee Weather Team!
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

West Liberty Foods names new CEO

West Liberty Foods names new CEO

WEST LIBERTY — A week after announcing longtime CEO Ed Garrett’s imminent retirement, West Liberty Foods has announced senior vice president B…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News