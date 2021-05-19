Muscatine High School graduation on May 23, virtual 8th grade recognition ceremony on May 27

MUSCATINE — Graduation time has come once again.
Although the pandemic is forcing precautions to remain in place, ceremonies for Susan Clark Jr. High and Muscatine High School are planned.
At 2 p.m. Sunday, Muscatine High School will hold its 2021 graduation ceremony. Much like last year’s ceremony, attendance will be limited and not open to the public. Each student will be allowed four guests. For those unable to attend in-person, the ceremony will be livestreamed through the MHS Facebook page.
The ceremony is planned to take place at the football stadium like last year. If bad weather is expected on Sunday proceedings will move to the high school gymnasium.
If inclement weather is forecast, MHS administrators have said they will finalize the location no later than Friday. There is no alternative date for the ceremony, and masks will be required by all guests and participants.
Despite these precautions, the ceremony is expected to be traditional, allowing graduating students an authentic experience. Two students will sing the national anthem, and the MHS Orchestra will provide a pre-recorded performance. The ceremony will feature speeches from this year’s valedictorian and three presenters.
“While this has been a challenging year, our students, staff and families have been outstanding to work with,” MHS Principal Terry Hogenson said. “Everyone has remained engaged, understanding and flexible as the year unfolded. We are extremely pleased to be able to hold an in-person graduation ceremony for our students and their families. They’ve weathered so many storms and deserve to have the best ceremony that we can offer."
This year will be also Susan Clark’s first 8th Grade Recognition Ceremony. The ceremony will be at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, May 27 and will be virtual. It will still be a time for students, staff and families to celebrate the transition from middle school to high school.
The ceremony will feature a student speech from MHS student Hannah Pautz and an address from Hogenson. Awards will also be handed out and graduating students will be announced. The 8th grade teachers will be recognized and a video message from Iowa Hawkeyes basketball player Joe Wieskamp will be played.
For those wishing to view the ceremony, it will be played on Public Access Channel 9, and will be simultaneously livestreamed on the Susan Clark Junior High Facebook page. Photos of this year’s 8th grade graduates will be available on the SCJH Facebook page following the ceremony.