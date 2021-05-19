Muscatine High School graduation on May 23, virtual 8th grade recognition ceremony on May 27

MUSCATINE — Graduation time has come once again.

Although the pandemic is forcing precautions to remain in place, ceremonies for Susan Clark Jr. High and Muscatine High School are planned.

At 2 p.m. Sunday, Muscatine High School will hold its 2021 graduation ceremony. Much like last year’s ceremony, attendance will be limited and not open to the public. Each student will be allowed four guests. For those unable to attend in-person, the ceremony will be livestreamed through the MHS Facebook page.

The ceremony is planned to take place at the football stadium like last year. If bad weather is expected on Sunday proceedings will move to the high school gymnasium.

If inclement weather is forecast, MHS administrators have said they will finalize the location no later than Friday. There is no alternative date for the ceremony, and masks will be required by all guests and participants.

Despite these precautions, the ceremony is expected to be traditional, allowing graduating students an authentic experience. Two students will sing the national anthem, and the MHS Orchestra will provide a pre-recorded performance. The ceremony will feature speeches from this year’s valedictorian and three presenters.