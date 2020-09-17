Muscatine High School Homecoming 2020

Crowds of Muskie fans turned out en mass Thursday evening for the annual Muscatine High School Homecoming parade. For about two weeks the high school has celebrated with a variety of dress up days to mark the theme "Dancing Through the Decades." The Homecoming game will be held at 7:15 p.m. Friday when the Muskies take on Davenport West. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic several homecoming events, including the dance, were not held this year.