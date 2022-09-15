 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Muscatine High School invites students to share their post-secondary options

  • Updated
MUSCATINE - On Thursday, September 15, Muscatine High School students took to its gymnasium for this year's college fair. Every year, the school gives students a chance to explore their options when it comes to post-secondary education.

The fair featured many different colleges both in and outside of the state, with each representative being more than happy to share information with those students who visited their table.

