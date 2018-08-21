MUSCATINE — Local student and musician Lane Miller will perform in front of tens of thousands of people later this year, but is he nervous? No.
“With all the spotlights, you can’t really see anyone in the crowd,” he said. “The only reason you really know anyone’s even there is the feedback you get from the audience — just hearing them.”
“I get more nervous singing in front of a group of five people that I do know rather than singing in front of 10,000 that I don’t.”
The crowd the Muscatine High School senior will perform for in late October will be at the National FFA Talent Competition in Indianapolis. Miller qualified for competition by winning the FFA Idol Competition in April at the Iowa FFA Leadership Conference in Ames, Iowa.
He sang “Write This Down,” originally performed by country musician George Straight, and Miller said it will be one of the three songs he performs in October. But Miller isn’t just a country musician.
“I want to kind of surprise people,” he said about his selection of songs. He listens to a variety of music including hip-hop and musicians such as Post Malone and G-Eazy inspire him.
Miller said this was his first competition, but he’s been playing guitar since he was 7 years old after he got his first one, a Fender, for Christmas.
"I thought it was the coolest thing ever when I got it," he said.
After learning how to play simple songs on one string, Miller said he wanted to progress. When he was in sixth grade, he was a big fan of the band Green Day and learned all of their songs. The following year, the pop-punk genre wasn't his style anymore and took a break from playing guitar all together.
"Then I turned country," he said and played "Three Wooden Crosses," recorded by Randy Travis, at his school talent show later that year and has been playing it since.
His father, Matt Miller, likes country music, especially George Straight, and introduced him to his current favorite: Brad Paisley.
"He was the one that showed me Brad Paisley's debut album and that's when it was like, 'That dude can play,'" he said, "And I wanted to mimic that. I wanted to be able to play like him and that's when it really took off and I decided to do something with it."
Miller said he and his father listen to country music when they go fishing or hunting together. And it was his interest in those outdoor activities that motivated Miller to take agriculture classes, which also made him a member of FFA.
He's not that interested in agriculture beyond high school, but his involvement in FFA presented him with the opportunity to showcase his talent.
"I didn't even know it existed and my FFA advisers were like, 'Hey, we have a talent show, you want to do it?'" he said.
Miller’s mother, Amanda, said anywhere from 25-50 contestants will compete in the first round of the national competition, where 15 will be selected for round two and three in round three before the overall winner is decided.
She and her husband, Matt Miller, will travel to the competition. Matt has played with Lane's band as rhythm guitarist and sang back-up vocals, but at the competition, Lane goes solo.
"I'm nervously excited," Amanda said.
Before heading to Indiana this fall, Miller will play at the Boondock Festival in September in Tiffin, Iowa, where pop-country singers Tyler Farr and Lee Brice will headline.
Being a musician is part of the long-term plan for Miller, who said he wants to continue doing gigs after high school and is excited about the exposure the national competition will bring.
"I'm excited to play in front of that many people," he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.