Muscatine High School opens new STEM wing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After two years, the new S.T.E.M. wing at Muscatine High School is ready for the students of the 2020-21 school year.

Featuring 12 new classrooms, including a 'green roof' outdoors classroom, this new wing is meant to mostly focus on the sciences and provide labs for classes such as chemistry and physics.

“We all knew that we were going to add on a wing for science, because we really couldn’t remodel the existing space and get what the teachers needed,” said MCSD Director of Facilities, Jeff Miller.

Once they started work with an architect, Miller and his team came to the conclusion that an addition was the best option.

“I’ve built a lot of additions on schools, and I think that this one here is by far the most incredible one. It has that college campus feel," Miller said, "A team was put together of teachers from the science wing, and they collaborated and we refined their ideas, and that’s how this wing became what it is. It was a group effort on the staff’s part.”