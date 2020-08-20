Muscatine High School opens new STEM wing

After two years, the new S.T.E.M. wing at Muscatine High School is ready for the students of the 2020-21 school year.
Featuring 12 new classrooms, including a 'green roof' outdoors classroom, this new wing is meant to mostly focus on the sciences and provide labs for classes such as chemistry and physics.
“We all knew that we were going to add on a wing for science, because we really couldn’t remodel the existing space and get what the teachers needed,” said MCSD Director of Facilities, Jeff Miller.
Once they started work with an architect, Miller and his team came to the conclusion that an addition was the best option.
“I’ve built a lot of additions on schools, and I think that this one here is by far the most incredible one. It has that college campus feel," Miller said, "A team was put together of teachers from the science wing, and they collaborated and we refined their ideas, and that’s how this wing became what it is. It was a group effort on the staff’s part.”
Spanning a little over 17,600 total square ft. on both floors of the wing, Miller already views the new wing as a success. “I can tell you already that the teachers love it. I’m sure when the students come back and get to see it, they will love it too. It’s a great learning environment.”
MHS Principal Terry Hogenson was unable to return the Journal's call in time to add further comments on the new wing.
