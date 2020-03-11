Muscatine High School Orchestra cancels European tour amid COVID-19 concerns

MUSCATINE — Just a few months ago, the 50 musicians of the Muscatine High School orchestra were preparing to go overseas for the group’s first European tour.
Now, it seems the group will have to settle for a stay-cation, not due to lack of funds but because the novel coronavirus has been declared a pandemic.
This week, the Muscatine Community School District announced that due to COVID-19 and the health concerns that it’s raised, all school-sponsored international travel will be postponed indefinitely.
You have free articles remaining.
According to Superintendent Jerry Riibe, the district decided to follow recommendations from the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control in regard to overseas travel. The IDPH is also recommending that schools consider postponing trips within the U.S. if they feel the trips pose any COVID-19 exposure risk.
While not considered a school district trip, it was decided by vote Tuesday evening the MHS orchestra’s European tour would be canceled as well. Fifty orchestra students planned to go to Germany, Czech Republic and Austria to perform.
“It was determined at that time by students and their parents that they would like to cancel this tour,” said orchestra boosters President Jennifer Nollette-Lofgren, “The boosters are working with their travel agent on recouping some of the investment the families put into this program.” It is unknown if the MHS orchestra will attempt another European tour in the future.
Earlier this week, another high school orchestra in Cleveland, Ohio, canceled their European trip due to COVID-19 concerns. That school planned to go to Austria, France, and Abu Dhabi – countries that canceled large scale events such as marathons and music festivals.
As for MHS, Lofgren said orchestra students will meet Wednesday to decide if they will go forward with a community tour performance originally scheduled for Thursday, March 12. “If so, they will be looking to secure a performance venue and the public will be informed of that decision.”