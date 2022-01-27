 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Muscatine High School postpones 'Thaw' dance
Muscatine High School postpones 'Thaw' dance

MHS

"Our ultimate goal has been and will continue to be keeping all students and staff safe while in our school buildings," Muscatine High School Principal Terry Hogenson said following the announcement that the annual "Thaw" dance would be postponed.

 MEREDITH ROEMERMAN, MUSCATINE JOURNAL

MUSCATINE — Muscatine High School postponed February's "Thaw" dance.

Principal Terry Hogenson said the county’s current COVID-19 transmission rate led to the decision.

“Dances are held in enclosed areas,” Hogenson said. “Students are in very close proximity to one another for an extensive period of time, typically two to three hours. All of this creates concerns related to transmission.”

A dance is considered a “non-essential event," he said. If it resulted in a COVID outbreak, MHS would be blamed for it. 

There was some backlash from students who assumed the dance was cancelled. One student anonymously created a Google forms survey and shared the results on Facebook through the group, “Muscatine Community Chat 2.0.”

“Many students were upset when being told this news, as many have already purchased dresses, outfits, made dinner reservations or gotten up the courage to ask someone," the post said. "We understand that this is a tough decision to make but us, the student body as a whole, know the risks, and we are willing to take them because this is our high school experience that is being ripped away from us.”

Hogenson said the dance could be rescheduled.

“I have been in contact with members of our Student Council team with regards to potentially rescheduling the dance at a later date,” Hogenson said. “Should that happen, information will be shared with MHS students. Our ultimate goal has been and will continue to be keeping all students and staff safe while in our school buildings.”

