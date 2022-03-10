Muscatine High School puts on fifth annual talent show

MUSCATINE – Muscatine High School students and faculty took to the stage for the first time after a two-year hiatus to showcase their talents and raise money for local charities.

Teacher Scot Gehret brought the house down with his rendition of Frank Sinatra's "My Way" as performed by Batman villain The Joker.

Profits from Thursday's talent show hosted by the MHS Key Club will be donated to several local charities that have yet to be selected. In previous years, the Key Club selected a single charity in which to donate. Students this year decided to donate to several smaller charities, feeling that would lead to a bigger impact.

It was first time that MHS held the talent show since March of 2020, due the COVID-19 pandemic. That year’s talent show raised more than $2,000 in donations, and students have raised as much as $2,700 in previous years, according to Jen Keltner, one of the Key Club’s advisors.

"Our last show almost feels like a lifetime ago," Keltner said. "We really missed getting to host last year but understood the importance of focusing on classwork and maintaining school safety protocols like social distancing. Being able to return to our traditional events - like the talent show - feels like a small way to return to normal. Overall, Key Clubbers are very excited to have the talent show back this year. It's a great opportunity to showcase how talented Muscatine students are."

The production as well provides students a valuable opportunity to gain experience in learning what it takes to put on a large-scale fundraiser, from planning to advertisement to producing the talent show, Keltner said.

Thursday's show featured solo acts, duets and ensembles.

Among the performances was an instrumental musical "duel" between teachers Kathleen Schippers and Derrick Zabransky.

Performer were judged by a panel of MHS staff, with five students awarded first, second and third place finishes as well as a most unique and crowd favorite, with the winners receiving either a cash prize or a gift certificate.

Shelby O’Brien, who played the song “Jealousy” on the piano, was awarded the most unique performance. Crowd favorite went to Jon Hight, who sung Toby Keith’s “I Wanna Talk About Me”.

Friends Ella Evans and Aubrey Moomey, who performed the song “I Can’t Help Falling in Love With You”, complete with ukulele, finished third. Pianist Lucas Zaehringer, who performed an original blues piece, finished second.

Top prize went to All-state vocalists and violinists Parker Ellsworth and Lilly Kallenberger, who performed the duet "Love is an Open Door" from Disney’s "Frozen."

