MUSCATINE — Muscatine High School held its sixth annual MHS Key Club al talent show to give students a chance to show off their skills on Thursday.

This year’s show featured the final talent show performance of senior Parker Ellsworth, who performed in the talent show during every year except for 2021 when the show was canceled due to the pandemic. Last year, Ellsworth took home first place after performing “Love is an Open Door” with his friend, Lilly Kallenberger.

Students and other attendees were also treated to exhibition performances from the Jazz Etc. ensemble and the River City Rhythm dance group.

When it came time for the awards, Alexis Taylor and Kaylee Hayes won Most Unique while Nate Harfst won Crowd Favorite. For their acts, Taylor and Hayes performed the song “For the First Time in Forever (Reprise)” from Disney’s "Frozen" while Harfst performed the song “One Step Closer” on his drums using glow-in-the-dark drumsticks. Both acts won gift cards to Black Pearl Café.

As for this year’s top three, it was Matthew Richardson who received third place, winning $25 with his vocal performance of Frank Sinatra’s “My Way.” He also participated in the Jazz Etc. exhibition performance.

Placing second was Ellsworth, capping off his high school talent show streak on a high note and winning $50 with his piano and vocal performance of the song “To Build a Home.”

Finally, freshman Joseph McNeely, won first place and received $100 after performing “I Giorni” on the piano. He, Richardson and Ellsworth all also participated in the show’s River City Rhythm performance.

Following his big win, McNeely said “I’m really surprised. I didn’t think I was going to win, and honestly I didn’t really care about winning. I just wanted to perform and share some music with everyone.”

Overall, McNeely said it was a positive experience for him. “It was really fun. People are really nice, and I’d recommend it.”

Other participants in the show included Shelby O’Brien; Taija Watts and Emma Bunch as a duet; Kaylynn Huot; Jon Hight; Casey Weiltauf; Alexis Kirk; Ella Evans and Alaina Grimm as a duet; and Andi Rosin.

This year’s talent show was able to raise over $1,700 through ticket sale, which will be donated to It Takes a Village: Animal Rescue & Resource as well as Mother Mentorship and Support Program.