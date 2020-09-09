Muscatine High School reports another COVID-19 case

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — Only a few weeks into the fall semester, a third case of COVID-19 has been reported in the Muscatine School District, but school officials said precautions have been taken to keep the virus from spreading.

According to a letter released late Tuesday afternoon, the district received word that a Muscatine High School student had tested positive for COVID-19, making the student the second since the beginning of the fall semester. The district could not release much information on the student due to privacy issues. The district also said all classes would continue as normal and that the school nurse had been in contact with staff and other students believed to have been exposed to the subject and precautions had been taken to ensure the safety of the school and the district.

“Our greatest priority is the safety of our students, staff, and community members,” Muscatine High School Principal Terry Hogensen and Superintendent Clint Christopher wrote in the letter. “It is important to remember that children are greatly influenced by the reactions of adults when facing difficult circumstances. I encourage everyone to remain calm and to be empathetic and respectful to those affected.”

Two other cases have been reported since the beginning of school, one at Muscatine High School and one at Susan Clark Middle School.