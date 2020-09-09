Muscatine High School reports another COVID-19 case

MUSCATINE — Only a few weeks into the fall semester, a third case of COVID-19 has been reported in the Muscatine School District, but school officials said precautions have been taken to keep the virus from spreading.
According to a letter released late Tuesday afternoon, the district received word that a Muscatine High School student had tested positive for COVID-19, making the student the second since the beginning of the fall semester. The district could not release much information on the student due to privacy issues. The district also said all classes would continue as normal and that the school nurse had been in contact with staff and other students believed to have been exposed to the subject and precautions had been taken to ensure the safety of the school and the district.
“Our greatest priority is the safety of our students, staff, and community members,” Muscatine High School Principal Terry Hogensen and Superintendent Clint Christopher wrote in the letter. “It is important to remember that children are greatly influenced by the reactions of adults when facing difficult circumstances. I encourage everyone to remain calm and to be empathetic and respectful to those affected.”
Two other cases have been reported since the beginning of school, one at Muscatine High School and one at Susan Clark Middle School.
The district reports it will continue to follow all COVID-19-related safety procedures, including wearing masks when social distancing cannot be maintained. The custodial staff continues to deep clean and sanitize classrooms and high-touch areas each evening. The district also stresses the importance of thorough hand washing.
COVID-19 is transmitted through person-to-person contact and through the exchange of respiratory droplets. Symptoms may appear between two and 14 days after exposure.
Christy Roby Williams, Muscatine County Public Health director, could not be reached for comment.
A new website, https://iowacovid19tracker.org, that was launched by the Iowa State Education Association shows over 100 schools have reported COVID-19 cases since school began last month. The majority of the numbers reported by the site come from school districts themselves.
The site is run by Ames resident Sara Willette, a data science intern at Iowa State University. Willette has expressed concern about the accuracy of official Iowa numbers of COVID-19 cases. State officials have said they have no plan to notify the public of COVID-19 outbreaks in schools, saying that is the responsibility of the school district and the local department of public health.
In July, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced school district would have to hold 50% of classes in person unless the county reaches a 15% infection rate and 10% of students are reported absent. The association and the Iowa City School District had previously sued the state due to the mandate. Earlier this week a Johnson County judge overturned a request for an emergency injunction.
Four new positive cases have been reported in Muscatine County since 10 a.m. Tuesday for a total of 1,008. The death total remains at 52. Also, 818 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Muscatine County.
In Iowa, there have been 478 new positive cases since 10 a.m. Tuesday for a total of 71,137. There have reportedly also been 12 additional deaths in that time frame for a total of 1,185.
Concerned about COVID-19?
