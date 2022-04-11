Muscatine High School robotics team in need of help with travel costs to attend nationals

MUSCATINE — It was an awarded-winning weekend for the Muscatine High School Robotics team, which is now seeking help with travel costs as it heads to nationals.

The team took home the 2022 Engineering Inspiration Award for the State of Iowa during Minnesota's 10,000 Lakes Regionals competition. The award recognizes and celebrates teams' success in advancing respect and appreciation for engineering within their school and community.

Some of Fire Island Robotics projects from the past year have included purchasing robots for local schools, assisting with the programming of Jefferson Elementary’s NAO robot, adapting toys for the Early Muskie Learning Center and purchasing an Overhead Game Projector that can be brought to local nursing homes.

“Throughout the year, even when they’re not building robots to compete, they’re doing things to promote S.T.E.M. in the local community,” Coach Chris Hoffman said.

With this latest award under their belt, the team is now preparing to head to the World Competition next week in Houston. More than 200 teams from around the world will be in attendance.

“It’s always exciting whenever the students really step up to the plate when the going gets tough, and it’s also encouraging for them whenever we’re at these competitions and they see what the other teams are doing and get inspired to do even more,” Hoffman said. “It’s already amazing what they do because it’s really a student-led thing from beginning to end.”

This year’s Robotics team, which consists of 21 students, began working in January to design and build a robot in a matter of a few weeks before the start of the competition that can pick up and shoot a 9 1/2-inch tennis ball. The robot also had to navigate over obstacles, with each level being worth more points. Robots that are able to perform these tasks successfully and efficiently receive higher rankings.

Looking back on the season, Hoffman described his team as hopeful, with the students eventually being able to design a robot that could consistently climb to the highest level on the set of bars. But while they were hopeful, he admitted that they were apprehensive at first.

“We had a good competition two weeks ago at the University of Northern Iowa, but it wasn’t of the caliber that we really needed it to be to go to the next level,” Hoffman said. “But the students put in a lot of work between the two competitions figured out how to make the robot do that more advanced climb, and that made a big difference."

For this upcoming competition, Hoffman said the team is once again hoping for a good turnout, with a performance that’s worthy of a high ranking in their division and possibly even a spot in one of that day’s final matches.

“The competition will be incredibly stiff. Some of these teams are sponsored by super technical companies and are very high performing, so it’ll be inspirational just to be around them and maybe be aligned with them in some cases,” he said. “It’ll also be great to see the students enjoying the fruits of their labor. We went to the World Championships five years ago, so for this team pretty much all of them except for one student have never been to the World Championships before. It’ll be quite the eye-opening experience for them.”

Although the team’s registration has already been paid for, Fire Island Robotics is currently looking for a sponsor that will help with the travel and lodging costs that come with attending nationals. Businesses that are interested in becoming a sponsor can contact Hoffman at chrischrishoffman@gmail.com.

