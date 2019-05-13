MUSCATINE — Next spring, Muscatine High School is projected to have a new two-story science wing of state-of-the-art labs. A construction bid for the project was approved by the Muscatine School Board Monday night at its monthly meeting.
The project budget was set at around $7.5 million to include a base construction bid and alternate bids featuring other miscellaneous improvements. Legat Architects designed the project and recommended the board award the bid to Bush Construction for $7,535,500 total: $7,344,500 base bid and $191,000 in additional projects. Improvements include general exhaust system, acoustical panel system, and structural upgrades and amenities for a green, or living, roof. Much of the construction is estimated to be completed by March 13, 2020. Jeff Sandberg, director of studio operations for the company said the bid package included the option for alternates so the project could get as close to the budget as possible.
The school district also received a letter from Muscatine Community Development Director Jodi Royal-Goodwin awarding building permits for construction with the provision that a required storm shelter be built in tandem with the project. Superintendent Jerry Riibe said the district will build a new concession stand at the high school's football stadium to double as the shelter. The school district and city staff worked to develop the plan to meet city code requirements while providing safety for students.
Before the district received bids for construction, there was discussion among school board members and city officials about what city code requirements were. Royal-Goodwin explained to Muscatine City Council last Thursday the city agreed to amend the code regarding storm shelters while still maintaining the construction requirement. Going forward, storm shelters need only have maximum occupancy matching the size of new construction, sanitation will not be required and flashlights may be used for emergency lighting rather than generator-powered electricity. Riibe said there will be other school projects, and the clarification helps give direction during planning.
"The one thing that I think is also important," Riibe of the amendment, "is this way we know moving forward what the code is going to be."
The idea received praise from city staff last week because it will meet the shelter requirement while providing safety for students, and Riibe said it was the most economical solution for the project. A storm shelter is required by city code to be built in any new school or addition to a school, as well as any fire houses, and police and ambulance providers. The shelter must be able to withstand 250 mile per hour winds and projectiles up to four inches long. Council adopted the 2015 International Building Code in 2017 which includes the shelter requirement.
Shelters may also be built up to 1,000 feet away from the new construction. The board discussed what would be the best way to get students to the shelter from the school to the stadium. Riibe said it would be a part of the school's emergency plans and may take trial and error during tornado drills to perfect. He said the school is safe with tornado procedures already in place. Having a shelter at a distance is "not the most convenient," Ribbe said, but "it's probably our best solution.
The concession stand will also hold more people, 500 at least, than the proposed shelter built into the science wing, which could hold 360 people. The proposed cost for the concession stand is $1.2 million.
"We appreciate the city working with us and coming up with some solutions to this," Riibe said. "We have great confidence that there's going to be a great design for this and it will be a great addition to the campus."
