Muscatine High School senior Ryan Lukkarinen received Eagle Scout rank

Ryan is the first person in his family to earn the rank of Eagle Scout, and considered it an honor.

“Once you get started, you kind of want to take it all the way," he said. "Really, it just feels like the kind of thing you should aspire to, because if you don’t, you’ll just spend the rest of your life wondering why you didn’t.”

“Ryan has joined an elite club where automatically people in the world are going to expect more of him,” Eads said, “He is going to have to do better and be an example for all Eagle Scouts, and that’s a lot of responsibility.” However, Scoutmaster Eads believes that Ryan will not only be able to handle this responsibility, but be an exemplary example as well, and hopes the other scouts of Troop 127 will strive toward being Eagle Scouts as well.

“If anyone reads this and wonders if they are too late to aspire to something of this importance, I say to them that the only time you’re too late is when you’ve bypassed the age limit,” said Ryan, “As long as you’re willing to work, there’s really no such thing as too late, because the one thing you’ll always have time for is regret.”

