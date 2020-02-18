Muscatine High School senior Ryan Lukkarinen receives Eagle Scout rank

MUSCATINE — “This rank and title is not a cause for arrogance, but for humility,” said high school senior Ryan Lukkarinen said during his speech Monday night, shortly before accepting his newest medal and neckerchief.
On Feb. 17 at Wesley United Methodist Church, Muscatine Boy Scout Troop 127 held a Court of Honor for Ryan to celebrate him earning the rank of Eagle Scout, along with his bronze and gold palms, which symbolize that he went above and beyond the Eagle Scout requirements.
“I’m very proud,” said Ryan’s father, Ray Lukkarinen, “He’s done a lot of hard work to get to this point, and really all the credit goes to him.” Ray, who had been both a den leader and a scout master, said he felt fortunate for having been along his son’s journey. “It’s been a lot of fun watching him grow and mature into the man he is now.”
In Boy Scouts of America, Eagle Scout is the highest rank a scout can earn, taking no less than 325 requirements to reach. Only 5% of scouts earn it. “It’s a culmination of a lot of different activities,” Scoutmaster John Eads said, “It’s so important to be recognized as an Eagle Scout, because it shows that the scout has been able to stick with something hard for a period of time and have demonstrated leadership, good citizenship and basic outdoor skills.”
These requirements include earning merit badges in several fields and taking leadership positions within their troop, as well as planning and leading an Eagle project. “That’s really the culmination of everything that they’ve learned, and also demonstrates their leadership ability,” Eads said.
For Ryan’s Eagle project, he chose to build a gaga pit at St. Mary & Mathias Catholic School. Ryan explained that he was inspired by fellow Eagle Scout Braeden Kurriger after helping him with his project, a brick labyrinth in the Muscatine arboretum, and wanted to do something just as memorable and useful for his own project. Remembering how he enjoyed playing gaga ball at scout camp, Ryan decided that he wanted to give that game to the kids of St. Mary & Mathias.
“It’s a lot of different steps, and the process you go through on your Eagle Project is very defined,” said Eads. This includes organizing all aspects of it, gaining approval, securing funding and manpower, and designing it. “We want the scout to be successful, but we also want it to be challenging.”
After several months of planning and over 140 hours of building, he finished his gaga pit last August. Shortly after, his project was named Hoover District Eagle Project of the Year for 2019.
Ryan said earning this rank felt like well-deserved recognition.
“I’m happy, of course. I’m not too excited or going crazy, mind you, but that’s mostly because of who I am as a person. I just take things as they come, and I push past the pain," he said. "That’s what you do when you’re a scout, you just roll with the punches and you don’t let your successes go to your head.”
Ryan is the first person in his family to earn the rank of Eagle Scout, and considered it an honor.
“Once you get started, you kind of want to take it all the way," he said. "Really, it just feels like the kind of thing you should aspire to, because if you don’t, you’ll just spend the rest of your life wondering why you didn’t.”
“Ryan has joined an elite club where automatically people in the world are going to expect more of him,” Eads said, “He is going to have to do better and be an example for all Eagle Scouts, and that’s a lot of responsibility.” However, Scoutmaster Eads believes that Ryan will not only be able to handle this responsibility, but be an exemplary example as well, and hopes the other scouts of Troop 127 will strive toward being Eagle Scouts as well.
“If anyone reads this and wonders if they are too late to aspire to something of this importance, I say to them that the only time you’re too late is when you’ve bypassed the age limit,” said Ryan, “As long as you’re willing to work, there’s really no such thing as too late, because the one thing you’ll always have time for is regret.”