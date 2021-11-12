Muscatine High School students restore World War II dedication plaque

MUSCATINE — As Muscatine High School staff took the time to honor those faculty members and students who have served in the military, a plaque restoration made Veterans Day all the more special.

On Thursday morning, MHS hosted a small ceremony to rededicate a World War II plaque that displayed the names of former students who gave their lives during World War II.

Logan Rinnert discovered the memorial plaque in a closet in a state of disrepair last spring. Rinnert went to agriculture instructor Dave Tometich and MHS Principal Terry Hogenson in the hopes of restoring it.

“Basically, (Rinnert) looked at it and said ‘hey, we need to fix this up’. He was willing to tear it up and do some research on it, and it happened to be about mid-May when we started,” Tometich explained.

Although Rinnert wasn’t able to finish the restoration before graduating, 11th grade student Landin McCreary volunteered to pick up were Rinnert left off. According to McCreary, the remainder of the restoration took about five weeks. Although he had worked on restoration projects before with his father, this was the first one that McCreary had done on his own.

