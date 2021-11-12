Muscatine High School students restore World War II dedication plaque

MUSCATINE — As Muscatine High School staff took the time to honor those faculty members and students who have served in the military, a plaque restoration made Veterans Day all the more special.
On Thursday morning, MHS hosted a small ceremony to rededicate a World War II plaque that displayed the names of former students who gave their lives during World War II.
Logan Rinnert discovered the memorial plaque in a closet in a state of disrepair last spring. Rinnert went to agriculture instructor Dave Tometich and MHS Principal Terry Hogenson in the hopes of restoring it.
“Basically, (Rinnert) looked at it and said ‘hey, we need to fix this up’. He was willing to tear it up and do some research on it, and it happened to be about mid-May when we started,” Tometich explained.
Although Rinnert wasn’t able to finish the restoration before graduating, 11th grade student Landin McCreary volunteered to pick up were Rinnert left off. According to McCreary, the remainder of the restoration took about five weeks. Although he had worked on restoration projects before with his father, this was the first one that McCreary had done on his own.
“I’ve always been interested in the military and they sacrifice so much for us, the least we can do is give back to them,” McCreary said, “I think it turned out a lot better than I thought it would have, and it makes me feel good to know that it’ll be hung up for everyone to see. I was able to pull off exactly what I wanted with it.”
“I’m very pleased with it,” Tometich added. “(McCreary’s) always a great help, and always interested in the next thing we need to do. My thoughts are that students, and all of us as adults, giving back and remembering our history and how we’ve come to where we are today helps us appreciate each other and realize that there’s more things that we’re united in than separated in.”
With the plaque now ready to be back on the walls of MHS, Principal Hogenson decided Veterans Day would be the perfect time to spotlight it.
In a speech during the ceremony, Hogenson said, “As students pass by this WWII display, I hope they reflect upon our freedoms and the individuals that served and are serving our country. We are blessed to live in the greatest country in the world, and we are blessed to have individuals in our school that continue the great tradition of protecting our rights and freedoms. Thank you to everyone who has, or is serving, in our military.”
Following the ceremony, student Riley Collier recited the Pledge of Allegiance over the school’s loudspeaker. Student and trumpet player Fiona Glynn performed taps, and Kindra Peterson recited the poem, “You’re Free,” which she wrote in the eighth grade.
Afterward, Hogenson publicly acknowledged the staff and students who have served in the military including Kurt Acord, Miranda Durham, Scot Gehret, Randy Gerdts, Justin Johnson, Ron Knapper, Troy Kulland, Nefti Lopez, Kai Mesa, Tim Scholze, Alan Hernandez, Holden Shannon, Jason Whitehall and Adrianna Weikert.
