Muscatine High School to host annual Muskie Booster Cake Auction on Feb. 4

“Obviously we didn’t expect the pandemic to go on as long as it did, so we had already promised some money to groups early on,” Randoll said. “We had some rainy-day funds but that got wiped out completely, and we weren’t able to give the kids any money outside of what we had already promised.”

The assistance that the Booster Club offers ranges anywhere from helping purchase new uniforms or equipment to funding special outings or events. Because of this, the cake auction is seen as crucial for the success of not only the Booster Club but also the students and groups that it supports.

“This year, we’re starting at zero, and the cake auction is going to be what allows us to give substantial money to these organizations and the students of the high school,” Randoll said. “I want every kid to experience everything and try every activity that they want, and that’s why the cake auction is so important this year. That money is what’s going to be able to drive us giving to some of these organizations.”

The Booster Club is still looking for cakes for the auction, both family-sized cakes for the silent auction as well as large and elaborate cakes for the live auction. All cake designs are welcome, no matter how simple, and bakers of any skill level are welcome to apply. Those who would like to donate a cake for the auction can register with the Booster Club through Google Forms at https://forms.gle/puWfFL8iAftEvAc59.

