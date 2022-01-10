Muscatine High School to host annual Muskie Booster Cake Auction on Feb. 4

MUSCATINE — After not being held last year due to the pandemic, the annual Muskie Booster Cake auction will return next month on Feb. 4 during a doubleheader basketball game between Muscatine and Central DeWitt.
“We’ve got some people registered for the auction already, which is awesome," Booster Club President Megan Randoll said. "People were asking about it even before we announced it. Obviously everybody’s a little bit nervous because of the uptick in COVID-19 cases, but we’re still looking forward to it.”
The evening will start at 5 p.m. with a cake and ice cream social. Following that will be the girls game at 6 p.m. and then the boys game at 7:30 p.m. The auction's theme for this year’s cakes will be “A Night at the Movies,” suggested by the student council.
“Looking at the ideas from people who have already registered, there are some oldies, some goodies, some box office hits, new movies – people are being just as creative as we thought they would be, and we’re really excited,” Randoll said.
All money made through the Muskie Booster Cake Auction will be put towards helping fund the various student organizations, groups and activities that the group supports.
With the Booster Club losing much of its funds due to not having a cake auction last year, as well as a decrease in concession sales over the past two years, the group is hoping for a record number of cakes as well as a record number of sales made through the auction, with Randoll’s goal at $30,000.
“Obviously we didn’t expect the pandemic to go on as long as it did, so we had already promised some money to groups early on,” Randoll said. “We had some rainy-day funds but that got wiped out completely, and we weren’t able to give the kids any money outside of what we had already promised.”
The assistance that the Booster Club offers ranges anywhere from helping purchase new uniforms or equipment to funding special outings or events. Because of this, the cake auction is seen as crucial for the success of not only the Booster Club but also the students and groups that it supports.
“This year, we’re starting at zero, and the cake auction is going to be what allows us to give substantial money to these organizations and the students of the high school,” Randoll said. “I want every kid to experience everything and try every activity that they want, and that’s why the cake auction is so important this year. That money is what’s going to be able to drive us giving to some of these organizations.”
The Booster Club is still looking for cakes for the auction, both family-sized cakes for the silent auction as well as large and elaborate cakes for the live auction. All cake designs are welcome, no matter how simple, and bakers of any skill level are welcome to apply. Those who would like to donate a cake for the auction can register with the Booster Club through Google Forms at https://forms.gle/puWfFL8iAftEvAc59.