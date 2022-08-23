Muscatine High School welcomes freshmen during New Muskie Day

MUSCATINE – It can sometimes be hard to take those first steps into high school. Luckily, the staff of Muscatine High School was there Tuesday morning, hoping to try and make the first steps of this transition easier for their newest students.

As is tradition, both Muscatine High School (MHS) and Susan Clark Jr. High saw only its newest students attend its first day of school, giving these 7th graders and freshmen students a chance to explore their new school and meet their new teachers without things feeling too crowded and overwhelming. For MHS, this day is known as New Muskie Day.

Students began arriving at the front entrance of the building around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, with the general consensus being feelings of nervousness and excitement. Some students drifted towards familiar faces from their middle school years in the hopes of catching up with them while other students stood in place, allowing their parents to take photos of their first day of High School.

Meanwhile, inside the school, Principal Terry Hogenson and his staff continued preparing for this big day. “I’m really excited about this year’s New Muskie Day,” he said. “We’ve done some great planning, and we’re excited about what’s going to happen today.”

When looking ahead to the 2022-2023 school year in general, Hogenson shared that the MHS staff and administration put a lot of thought into everything that concerned their school’s students – “from safety to making sure students are getting around the building.”

Hogenson also acknowledged that regarding some of the school’s remaining construction projects, such as the new Student Center that is being constructed in the building’s former science wing, have seen some delays. Still, he assured that the staff has plans in place for helping students get around this construction work.

“Our new teachers have all been on-boarded, as well. They’re ready to go, and they’re excited to get the new year started,” Hogenson added.

One thing Hogenson wanted to emphasize the school’s focus on the incoming freshmen this year, welcoming them in through a new way. This included having the opportunity during New Muskie Day to talk to their teachers about all the “soft skills” that they will be developing during their high school years.

“We’re also revitalizing pep rallies,” Hogenson said. “We’re going to start them up again to try and get that Muskie spirit going, so we’re excited about that.”

In addition to the usual school-wide tour and orientation meetings, this year’s New Muskie Day started with a trip to the school’s now-complete football stadium, where Hogenson delivered a brief speech and a class photo was taken in the shape of an H, following the sequence that had been set up by previous years’ class photos.

“(The stadium) is where we want them to see themselves beginning and ending as graduates, so we’re trying to kind of book-end that journey,” Hogenson continued.

When asked if he had anything to say to these new freshmen, Hogenson simply wanted to extend a warm welcome to MHS. “We hope you have a great year, and we’re looking forward to you being here.”