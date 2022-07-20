Muscatine High School welcomes new activities director/assistant principal

MUSCATINE — Come this fall Mike Henson won't just have one new job, he'll have two.

The educator has been hired to serve as not only Muscatine High School's assistant principal but its activities director as well.

“I’m really excited to get started,” Henson said.

Henson said the challenge of the two jobs appealed to him — as did the location.

“On the professional level, I was looking for that next opportunity for growth in a professional capacity,” Henson explained. “The second reason was more personal. I was looking for an opportunity to move closer to family.”

Henson has worked in education for 12 years and, prior to joining the Muscatine High School administration team, had served as an athletics director at Osage High School for five years.

“Initially, I just want to continue the tradition of excellence that the school has been able to accomplish to this point,” he said. “I also want to learn a lot and get to know as many people in the community and school system as possible.”

From there, Henson says he plans on identifying areas of potential growth and how to make improvements in those areas. He emphasized, however, that he doesn’t want to stand in the way of any plans MHS already has in place.

Above all else, Henson said he hopes to help the students of MHS and plans on being as involved as possible — both with the students and with the community as a whole.

“Anyone who gets into this profession, we know that there’s a lot of long hours. But we just have a huge passion for what we do,” Henson said. “I think we work hard to make sure that we give kids every opportunity possible to succeed and to share what we learned growing up, what we experienced in sports and all the wonderful things that sports provide as far as work ethic, time management and discipline."