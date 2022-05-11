Muscatine High School's Rachel Hansen receives national geography teacher award

MUSCATINE — Muscatine High School’s Rachel Hansen was awarded this week with the AP Human Geography Distinguished Teaching Award for her teaching efforts, passion and hard work.

Distributed annually by the National Council for Geographic Education, the award recognizes those who have shown excellence and outstanding contributions as an advanced-placement human geography teacher through teaching, research or service.

“(Hansen) is absolutely deserving of this recognition," Muscatine High School principal Terry Hogenson said. "She is collaborative, engaging and goes above and beyond daily to meet the individual needs of all her students. We are looking forward to her completing her master’s work at the University of Northern Iowa and being back with our students here in Muscatine.”

Hansen was nominated by a colleague from Boston, Kim Young, as well as Dr. Alex Oberle, head of the Geography Alliance of Iowa.

Both commended Hansen for the impact she has made, both with her students and through her efforts collaborating with teachers from around the country and globe through National Geographic.

Hansen said she was both thrilled and grateful to receive the award.

"I’m incredibly honored … especially considering the nomination came from colleagues who I so respect and admire," she said.

For her, Hansen said the award symbolizes a true testament to the quality of AP Human Geography students that she has had the privilege of teaching over the past seven years.

“It’s not easy to commit to the stressors of taking a tough college course while in high school, but they never cease to amaze me with their willingness to learn and grow,” she continued.

Hansen said she thought one of her greatest strengths was her ability to connect with young people, meeting them where they are in their learning journey and being able to nudge them forward.

“This award stems in part from making real-world connections to the content we’re learning,” Hansen said. “The goal is to provide relevant context to students’ lives and work on projects with local and global partners to produce real change.”

One of the projects she cited involved mapping deforestation within the Philippines, which was done in partnership with Palawan conservationist KM Reyes.

Hansen said she is continually striving to become a better teacher in order to better provide culturally relevant learning experiences for students.

“Currently, I am working to design a hands-on geography curriculum that equips students with valuable mapping skills while learning more about the place where they live here in Muscatine,” she said.

