Muscatine Historic Commission to present preservation awards on May 15

The Resident Rehabilitation Award will be presented to Fred, as well as Kayla Galoso, for their work on the Rothschild-Cohn House. The Galosos are the latest owners of this 140-year-old home, but as far as Fred is concerned, they are stewards of the house.

“We became the owners of this house in the summer of 2017… and the previous owners have each done their own contribution to maintain and enhance the house and preserve it, so we’re really just the latest,” he said.

Much of the interior of the home was renovated by previous owners, which allowed Fred and Kayla to focus on the exterior structure including masonry, metal- and woodwork, the roof, chimney and windows.

“Really we’re just getting it weather-tight and making sure all of those maintenance items are taken care of, and as we speak we’re doing the last phase of the exterior restoration here,” Fred said.

Finally, the Stewardship Award will be presented to Brad Bark, as well as Scott and Ann Lesnet. According to Fred, the Stewardship Award recognizes the work done on a series of different projects for historic preservation.