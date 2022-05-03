Muscatine Historic Preservation announces 2022 Preservation Awards

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Historic Preservation Committee has selected 2022 Historic Preservation Month awards.

The Muscatine Historic Preservation Committee, Friends of Muscatine Historic Preservation and the Muscatine Art Center will honor those who have worked to assure historic integrity of their property through renovation efforts at an event May 14 at 2 p.m. at the Muscatine Art Center.

Alyshea Gow, owner of Feather Your Nest Interiors, received the Commercial Rehabilitation Award. Gow spent four and a half months restoring her historic storefront on 106 E. 2nd St.

“It was wonderful (to be nominated), it was a great surprise,” Gow said. “I’m really excited about it.”

The building Gow refurbished is from the early 1900s, and while she wanted to capture the vision she had for her interior design store, she maintained the old features of the building.

“It was a lot of hard work, and I couldn’t have done it without my husband and my children and the professionals who helped me,” she said.

The Residential Rehabilitation Award will go to Dennis and May Palmer for their restoration of the private residence at 1007 Cedar St.

The Historic Preservation Leadership-Stewardship Award will be given to Brad and Rachel Roeth, who have worked on several historic preservation projects throughout Muscatine, including the Mack Stanley home and Muscatine’s old firehouse from 1909, located at 1029 Hershey Ave., which was renovated into office space.

“It’s an honor,” Brad said. “We didn’t get into it for the recognition, but it’s nice to have people recognize good work.”

He said the historic side of the firehouse attracted them to the building, and they were inspired to bring that history back to the forefront.

“One you get into (restoration), you kind of fall in love with the old buildings and the process,” he said.

“I really love old properties with history, and I just love seeing them come to life again and being able to preserve that for the future,” Rachel said.

A Special Recognition award will go to the Blackwell House, which has been at 206 Cherry Street for 140 years. The award will be given to the house’s current owners, Mark and Christine Post.

The Historic Preservation Month awards is a free event that is open to the public. There will be a short film focused on historic Muscatine churches.

