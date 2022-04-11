Muscatine Historic Preservation Commission seeks nominations for preservation awards

MUSCATINE — Historic Preservation Commission and Friends of Muscatine Historic Preservation seek nominations of recently completely renovation projects for its preservation awards.

“Each year, the Historic Preservation Commission puts on an event to celebrate Historic Preservation Month,” April Limburg, planner for the city of Muscatine, said. “This year, the Commission is focusing on different churches throughout Muscatine. There will be a short program with a movie focused on these churches, and afterwards they will be presenting this year’s awards.”

The event is from 2 to 4 p.m. May 14 at the Muscatine Art Center.

The awards focus on the work done by Muscatine residents who maintain historic integrity of their property through renovation. The awards are dependent on the number of nominations, but the Commission expects to give out four or five awards this year, Limburg said

“The Historic Preservation Commission is hoping that if they can promote and praise people who have taken a dilapidated building or home and have brought it and its history back to life, these efforts will continue and we will keep the rich history that Muscatine has,” Limburg said.

The award ceremony is also a way to admire these projects without in-person tours. The Commission used to hold a walking tour of the historic homes, but the pandemic stopped the practice.

Nominations must include the property owner’s name and address, a description of the type of preservation and renovation work completed, and before-and-after photos of the property, if available. The focus must be on retaining the property’s historic integrity. Projects completed in 2020 or 2021 are eligible.

Nominations are due by April 22 and can be sent to alimburg@muscatineiowa.gov, or mailed to the Community Development Department, 215 Sycamore St., Muscatine.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.