Muscatine Homecoming week will showcase school spirit

MUSCATINE — Throughout the nation, hHomecoming is more than just an annual football game, it is a time when alumni return to their schools to reconnect with tradition. When Muscatine High School celebrates its annual Homecoming next week, the theme will be Muskie Olympics.

According to student council advisor Kenedy Heimerdinger, there are plenty of events to observe 2021 Homecoming Week leading up to the game against the Cedar Falls Tigers on Friday, Sept. 24 and the homecoming dance the following evening. Each day of the week will have its own theme and events.

Monday will be Olympic Ring Colors Day. Freshmen are asked to wear yellow; sophomores will wear green; juniors will wear red; seniors will wear blue; and staff will wear black. The annual powder puff game will be held in the MHS stadium.

Tuesday is team/relay day (twin day). The homecoming parade will be held at 6 p.m. It will begin at Grant Elementary and go north on Mulberry to Bonnie Drive of MHS.

Wednesday is U.S.A. Day.

Thursday is Team Jersey Day. Students are welcome to wear their favorite team’s jersey. The Homecoming Court coronation will be held at 7 p.m. at MHS Stadium.