Lilly Bautista, 3, holds on to her brother Marcos, a homecoming king candidate, while standing with her grandfather, Don Wagner, and homecoming queen candidate Olivia Bastin before the 2019 Homecoming Coronation at Muscatine High School.
Homecoming court members wait in the hall as the coronation ceremony begins at Muscatine High School in Muscatine, Thursday.
Andy Abeyta, aabeyta@qctimes.com
Homecoming king and queen Joaquin Bobay and Olivia Bastin smile as they take their thrones during their coronation at Muscatine High School in Muscatine on Thursday.
Andy Abeyta, aabeyta@qctimes.com
Members of the Muskie Pom dance team perform during the 2019 Homecoming Coronation ceremony at Muscatine High School in Muscatine on Thursday.
Andy Abeyta, aabeyta@qctimes.com
Lilly Bautista, 3, holds on to her brother Marcos, a homecoming king candidate, while standing with her grandfather, Don Wagner, and homecoming queen candidate Olivia Bastin before the 2019 Homecoming Coronation at Muscatine High School.
Andy Abeyta, aabeyta@qctimes.com
Muscatine color guard performers walk the homecoming parade route to Muscatine High School on Thursday.
Andy Abeyta, aabeyta@qctimes.com
Candidate for homecoming queen Sydney Cox adjusts her corsage before the 2019 Homecoming Coronation at Muscatine High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.