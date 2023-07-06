On Tuesday, Muscatine had several events to honor Independence Day, including a kids parade sponsored by the Musser Public Library in the morning, a parade in the afternoon leading to the evening events in Riverside park. Events included a concert, a presentation by the Muscatine Municipal Band with a honor guard and a flyover by a Chinook helicopter piloted by two people with Muscatine ties. A fireworks display ended the evening.
The Fourth of July is undoubtedly the biggest day for fireworks in the United States.
