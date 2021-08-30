Muscatine honors the fallen

Iowa native Marine Cpl. Daegan William-Tyeler Page of the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marines based in Camp Pendleton, California and the 12 others who were killed in Ahghanistan last week were memorialized in the Salvation Army of Muscatine's sign.
Lt. Greg Bock said a message on a sign won’t ever begin to relate our deepest gratitude and appreciation for the ultimate sacrifice paid by our American Military servicemen and servicewomen and the Afghan natives who gave their lives in service of the United States of America and our allies.
These are names of the 13 American Hero’s: U.S. Marine, Sgt Johanny Rosario (25); U.S. Marine, Cpl Hunter Lopez (22); U.S. Marine, LCpl Kareem Nikoui (22); U.S. Marine, LCpl Rylee McCollum (20); U.S. Marine, LCpl Jared Schmitz (20); U.S. Marine, LCpl David Lee Espinoza (20);U.S. Navy, Maxton Soviak (20); U.S. Marine, SSgt Taylor Hoover (31); U.S. Marine, Cpl Daegan Page (23); U.S. Army, Ryan Knauss (23); U.S. Marine, Cpl Humberto Sanchez (22); U.S. Marine, Sgt Nicole Gee (23); and U.S. Marine, Ricky Thompson (21).