 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Muscatine honors the fallen
0 comments
featured

Muscatine honors the fallen

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Muscatine honors the fallen
Iowa native Marine Cpl. Daegan William-Tyeler Page of the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marines based in Camp Pendleton, Calif. and the 12 others who were killed in Afghanistan last week were memorialized on the Salvation Army of Muscatine's sign. 
Lt. Greg Bock said a message on a sign won’t ever begin to relate our deepest gratitude and appreciation for the ultimate sacrifice paid by our American Military servicemen and servicewomen and the Afghan natives who gave their lives in service of the United States of America and our allies.
 These are names of the 13 American heroes: U.S. Marine, Sgt Johanny Rosario (25); U.S. Marine, Cpl Hunter Lopez (22); U.S. Marine, LCpl Kareem Nikoui (22); U.S. Marine, LCpl Rylee McCollum (20); U.S. Marine, LCpl Jared Schmitz (20); U.S. Marine, LCpl David Lee Espinoza (20);U.S. Navy, Maxton Soviak (20); U.S. Marine, SSgt Taylor Hoover (31); U.S. Marine, Cpl Daegan Page (23); U.S. Army, Ryan Knauss (23); U.S. Marine, Cpl Humberto Sanchez (22); U.S. Marine, Sgt Nicole Gee (23); and  U.S. Marine, Ricky Thompson (21).
 DAVID HOTLE
Iowa native Marine Cpl. Daegan William-Tyeler Page of the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marines based in Camp Pendleton, California and the 12 others who were killed in Ahghanistan last week were memorialized in the Salvation Army of Muscatine's sign. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Lt. Greg Bock said a message on a sign won’t ever begin to relate our deepest gratitude and appreciation for the ultimate sacrifice paid by our American Military servicemen and servicewomen and the Afghan natives who gave their lives in service of the United States of America and our allies.
 
These are names of the 13 American Hero’s: U.S. Marine, Sgt Johanny Rosario (25); U.S. Marine, Cpl Hunter Lopez (22); U.S. Marine, LCpl Kareem Nikoui (22); U.S. Marine, LCpl Rylee McCollum (20); U.S. Marine, LCpl Jared Schmitz (20); U.S. Marine, LCpl David Lee Espinoza (20);U.S. Navy, Maxton Soviak (20); U.S. Marine, SSgt Taylor Hoover (31); U.S. Marine, Cpl Daegan Page (23); U.S. Army, Ryan Knauss (23); U.S. Marine, Cpl Humberto Sanchez (22); U.S. Marine, Sgt Nicole Gee (23); and  U.S. Marine, Ricky Thompson (21).
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News