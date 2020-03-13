Muscatine hopes to help downtown residents in the event of a flood this year

Mayor Diana Broderson said the city has spent so much time and money over the last few years to improve the downtown. She explained several downtown people have approached her and asked what the city’s plans are.

Stineman said the council has to consider if the city would only help certain people. He stressed if this is what the council wants, his department would do it.

Brackett asked if the department could come up with a list of options.

“I’m not necessarily thinking the city would have to provide the service for free, but if we as the city have resources that would be expensive for someone to rent, maybe we could come up with something very cost effective for property owners,” Brackett said.

Stineman said he can create a list of options the city could do to help downtown property owners.

During discussion, three property owners from the downtown area asked the city if they could do anything to help in the event of a flood this year.

During the presentation, Stineman showed the council some of the plans the city has in the event of a flood. He commented that the projected probability of a major flood this year has declined. He said Muscatine is still expecting a moderate flood.

Stineman said a web page with information on flooding in Muscatine is available on the Muscatine Public Works site.

