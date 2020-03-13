Muscatine hopes to help downtown residents in the event of a flood this year

MUSCATINE – While the city of Muscatine is preparing for another year of flooding, several city council members are wondering if the city couldn’t be a better neighbor in a time of crisis.
During a discussion at the regular council meeting Thursday on measures the city is taking for a predicted bad flood season, discussion turned to the 2019 flood season. Council member Kelcey Brackett wondered if there was any way the city could give additional support to downtown residents or businesses along the river during flooding. Public works director Brian Stineman said the city’s flood plan in the past has been to use public resources to only protect public property.
“In the past our practice has been to give empty sand bags to people who need them and they are on their own to get sand,” Stineman explained. “Any change to that would have to come through the council.”
Brackett asked Stineman what the public works department would be able to do. Stineman said the department could do whatever the council wanted it to, but stressed it would be at a cost to the city in money and manpower. He said the department hesitates to do “public service on private property.”
Council member Peggy Gordon said last year, before she was on the council, she was surprised when the city couldn’t help people and commented she hoped the city could come up with a plan to help private residents.
Mayor Diana Broderson said the city has spent so much time and money over the last few years to improve the downtown. She explained several downtown people have approached her and asked what the city’s plans are.
Stineman said the council has to consider if the city would only help certain people. He stressed if this is what the council wants, his department would do it.
Brackett asked if the department could come up with a list of options.
“I’m not necessarily thinking the city would have to provide the service for free, but if we as the city have resources that would be expensive for someone to rent, maybe we could come up with something very cost effective for property owners,” Brackett said.
Stineman said he can create a list of options the city could do to help downtown property owners.
During discussion, three property owners from the downtown area asked the city if they could do anything to help in the event of a flood this year.
During the presentation, Stineman showed the council some of the plans the city has in the event of a flood. He commented that the projected probability of a major flood this year has declined. He said Muscatine is still expecting a moderate flood.
Stineman said a web page with information on flooding in Muscatine is available on the Muscatine Public Works site.