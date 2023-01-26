Muscatine Housing Counseling to hold monthly class on becoming a homeowner

MUSCATINE — When preparing to become a homeowner, education about the process can be as, if not more important, than the money used to buy a home. Through the City of Muscatine Housing Counseling, residents and future homeowners now have access to both.

This month, the Muscatine Housing Counseling held the first of what is expected to be a monthly eight-hour class on how to become a homeowner.

“Our first class of the year went great,” housing counselor Stephanie Dietrich said. “We had seven people in attendance who were at lots of different places in the home-buying journey. We even had a realtor come to find out what the class was all about, so it was a great class.”

Although the office has held similar classes several times before, Dietrich said she and her team hope to hold these classes at least once a month throughout 2023. Additionally, it was decided that this free education course would take place over one eight-hour class instead of two shorter class periods.

“Previously it was split into two Saturdays, but feedback said that it was a little bit easier to get child care and get time off work if it was just one day,” Dietrich explained.

Through the home ownership class, residents have the opportunity to learn about the entire buying and owning process. This includes topics such as budget and money management, credit awareness and analysis, determining the right home, negotiating the purchase price, navigating the loan pre-approval process, selecting a realtor, and the different types of loans that are available when purchasing a home.

Dietrich said that the class is HUD certified.

“This means that if any financing requirements need a HUD certified class, this class satisfies that,” she said. “It goes over the whole home buying process, start to finish and beyond. The goal is to give first-time home buyers the chance to purchase a home with their head versus just their heart. We want to make sure they’re doing so in a way that’s responsible so that they can stay in that home long-term.”

When it came to the importance of a class like this, Dietrich pointed out that home buying as well as other financial literacy and capability topics often aren’t taught in a formal class, and while people may be able to get advice from family, many parents who bought their homes did so at a time that is considered to be much different than the current market.

“Our class and services in general provide a nonbias place for people to come ask questions and understand the whole process,” she said. “This is also a really good class to just figure out what it takes to become a homeowner. So if anybody has ever thought that they may want to own a home down the line, this is a great place to start as far as questions like ‘what will I need to do’ and ‘what does my credit need to look like’. We really encourage people of all levels to take the class.”

Currently, those who complete the class may qualify for up to $2,500 in down payment assistance, to help them with their journey to homeownership.

“It is a grant that people do not have to pay back, though there are some other requirements for that,” Dietrich continued. “Right now we have funding to be able to offer this, so as long as we have funding we will be able to continue offering it. We are hoping to be able to help lots of people this year, and we are definitely eager to educate as many people as possible.”

The next homeowner class will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25.