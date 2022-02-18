Muscatine Humane Society continues to care for 40+ dogs found in Fruitland mobile home

MUSCATINE – As the staff of the Muscatine Humane Society walk through their kennel, dogs once terrified of humans are now happy to see them, eager for their next meal. This may just be the beginning of their journey, but for these dogs, their second chance at a home is around the corner.

Last Thursday, the Muscatine Humane Society received 42 dogs from a mobile home in Fruitland. According to Humane Society Director Chris McGinnis, there were five puppies, and many others ranging from ages 8-15. Several of the 15-year-old dogs are blind and deaf.

“Of course, 42 dogs is a lot to take in, but we have 45 10-foot kennels that can divide in half, so that could make 90 kennels if we needed it,” McGinnis said. “So we have plenty of room for 42 small dogs – and since they’re small, we can put three to a kennel while still giving them each their own bed and room to run around, plus it provides comfort when with a dog they already know.”

Finding space is only one factor when it comes to taking care of hoarded animals. These dogs will receive vaccinations and dental cleanings, be tested for heartworm, and spayed/neutered. They have been treated for fleas, and there's hope the dogs with bald spots will regrow their fur eventually. IThe shelter expects to spend around $20,000 on these dogs.

“A lot of these dogs will be adoptable, but we have to get this medical stuff taken care of first,” McGinnis explained. “As soon as we have some of these dogs ready for adoption, you can bet we’ll be posting them.”

McGinnis hopes the shelter will be given official custody of the dogs within the next week. McGinnis said she focuses more on caring for the animals than on being angry at those who hoarded them.

“It really is a mental health condition,” she said. “I’ve done a lot of hoarding experiences in 30 years, and people who have a hoarding condition may hoard many things, not just animals. I don’t feel like the people who are animal hoarders are evil people, and it’s not like they’re breeders that are trying to make money. There is just a mental issue that drives them to keep more and more animals.”

McGinnis and her staff work to rehabilitate these pups, and many are showing progress. She said they’ve started coming up to the gates of their kennels and wagging their tails as workers pass by, something they never would have done a week ago.

“Dogs are pretty resilient, and they respond well to rewards and kindness,” she said. “Once they realize who the caretakers are, then they start to become interested in us. Still, it’ll take time to get them ready for adoption, as they didn’t get the care that a normal pet would get.”

McGinnis said potential adoptees need to have patience and help the dogs learn trust to know when it's time to go outside or what it’s like to not be so hungry.

“That confined area was the scope of their world, so owners looking into adopting one of these dogs need to understand that housetraining and handling may take some time as the dogs build up trust,” she said. “The dogs have all really responded pretty well to what we’ve done to them so far, and all we can do is just hope that it works out and hope that we have patient people that understand what their past life has been and are willing to adopt them.”

McGinnis said people may not realize their hoarding is unhealthy, but it is, for them and their animals.

“If someone lives next door to you and you think you hear 20 dogs barking inside their home, then animal control needs to be called to investigate,” she said. “If you think something is wrong with animals in your neighborhood, then you need to speak up. Don’t ignore it, otherwise we’ll never know about it.”

The dogs still need vaccinations, so the Humane Society is unable to accept volunteers at this time. They need four-feet high exercise pens to allow the dogs a chance to go outside.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.