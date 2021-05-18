Muscatine Humane Society currently looking after more than 50 neglected pets

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Humane Society has been hard at work recently.
Earlier this month, the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office seized 59 animals from the rural home of resident Susan Purcell-Varnell, 65, determining the animals were being neglected. Although the Humane Society began treating the animals on May 4, the organization was officially awarded custody of all the animals on May 14, following Purcell-Varnell’s court hearing.
Of the 59 animals seized – 20 dogs, 29 cats, eight birds, one rabbit and one guinea pig – Director Chris McGinnis said six of these animals have since passed away. One bird died the day the Humane Society received the animals, the rabbit and one of the dogs were humanely euthanized due to poor conditions they would not be able to recover from, and three kittens died from natural causes.
“They were in pretty rough shape,” McGinnis said.
Additionally, four of the dogs seized actually belong to the girlfriend of Purcell-Varnell’s grandson, who said that her dogs were only there because she and the grandson were on vacation. The judge will allow the girlfriend to get her dogs back, however she must pay all of the required fees before she can.
“So, those four dogs will probably be going home this week, we hope,” McGinnis said.
Of the remaining animals, the staff at the Humane Society have already helped them quite a bit. Once the animals arrived at the facilities, they were all given exams, vaccinations, and medication to treat worms and fleas. Other minor wounds and injuries were also treated at this time.
As of May 17, all of the dogs are currently being tested for heartworm while the cats are being tested for feline leukemia. The cats are also currently on medication for upper respiratory infections.
“If the animals are healthy and don’t have any other issues, the next step is spaying and neutering,” McGinnis said.
Once that is finally taken care of, all of the remaining animals will be put up for adoption.
When asked how she and her staff deals with sudden situations such as these, McGinnis said they have the experience and have taken in seized animals from hoarding incidents many times.
“The main challenge is having room for all of them, which this time we were lucky and had cage space for everybody,” she said. “It’s just kind of a large job, and it takes a lot of hours to examine and document every single animal and what their issues are… but our staff is very organized.”
Another big issue in situations such as these is the matter of expenses for treatments as well as multiple test kits and vaccinations. Since news about the animals broke on May 4, residents throughout Muscatine have stepped up and donated $4,200 to the Humane Society.
McGinnis said once the Humane Society receives this money, it will all be put towards spaying and neutering costs, vaccination costs, microchipping and blood work. Along with thanking the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Department and Muscatine Animal Control Officer, she also wanted to thank residents for their generous donations.
For those who wish to help but can’t give a monetary donation at this time, McGinnis shared that while money is helpful, the shelter also currently needs 33-gallon garbage bags as well as Purina One cat food and Purina One smart blend dog food. She is also asking that those who are interested in adopting one of these animals wait a couple weeks before inquiring about them.
“We’re doing what we can every day to expedite the whole process so that we can get these animals up for adoption, but it’s going to be a process,” McGinnis said. “Hopefully within the next couple weeks, we’ll start having some adoptable dogs and cats from this group.”