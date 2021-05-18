Muscatine Humane Society currently looking after more than 50 neglected pets

Of the remaining animals, the staff at the Humane Society have already helped them quite a bit. Once the animals arrived at the facilities, they were all given exams, vaccinations, and medication to treat worms and fleas. Other minor wounds and injuries were also treated at this time.

As of May 17, all of the dogs are currently being tested for heartworm while the cats are being tested for feline leukemia. The cats are also currently on medication for upper respiratory infections.

“If the animals are healthy and don’t have any other issues, the next step is spaying and neutering,” McGinnis said.

Once that is finally taken care of, all of the remaining animals will be put up for adoption.

When asked how she and her staff deals with sudden situations such as these, McGinnis said they have the experience and have taken in seized animals from hoarding incidents many times.

“The main challenge is having room for all of them, which this time we were lucky and had cage space for everybody,” she said. “It’s just kind of a large job, and it takes a lot of hours to examine and document every single animal and what their issues are… but our staff is very organized.”