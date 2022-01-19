Muscatine Humane Society deems Betty White fundraiser a success

MUSCATINE – When the staff at the Muscatine Humane Society announced they were participating in the #BettyWhiteChallenge, they hoped to raise $5,000 — enough for Betty White’s name to be put on their donor plaque.
When the challenge wrapped up on White’s 100th birthday, Jan. 17, they had raised $9,354 — and the checks are still coming, said director Chris McGinnis.
The money raised will go toward the cost of replacing the shelter’s kennel system.
“We are very excited to have Betty White’s name on our plaque right next to the members of our community who have done so much for the animals in need,” McGinnis said. “We extend a huge thank you to those people.”
McGinnis said the shelter has ordered the plate for the donor plaque, and expects to have it displayed by next week.
The challenge was initially started in honor of White, actress and animal advocate, who died on New Year’s Eve at age 99.
“Our community has always been very helpful and generous anytime we have asked for financial help," McGinnis said. "That being said, we really try to be self-supporting so as not to rely on donations alone. But recently, we have found the need to ask our community for help.”
The kennel system has been in place for the past 26 years, and needs to replace 45 of its kennels. It will cost $96,000 to replace 25 kennels. The staff hopes to have these replaced by late April, and then continue raising money for the remaining 20.
The shelter’s Gourmet Caramel Apple fundraiser will be held for the 17th year. The apples are covered with caramel and milk chocolate and topped with white and dark chocolate drizzle as well as an optional toffee crunch topping or sprinkles topping.
“The Caramel Apple project yields $20,000 in profit each year, and that will also go toward the kennel project,” McGinnis continued.
The shelter can't have its Kash for Kritters fundraisers because of the pandemic, and that's a $20,000 loss an income, so fundraisers have become important for the Humane Society, McGinnis said.