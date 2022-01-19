Muscatine Humane Society deems Betty White fundraiser a success

MUSCATINE – When the staff at the Muscatine Humane Society announced they were participating in the #BettyWhiteChallenge, they hoped to raise $5,000 — enough for Betty White’s name to be put on their donor plaque.

When the challenge wrapped up on White’s 100th birthday, Jan. 17, they had raised $9,354 — and the checks are still coming, said director Chris McGinnis.

The money raised will go toward the cost of replacing the shelter’s kennel system.

“We are very excited to have Betty White’s name on our plaque right next to the members of our community who have done so much for the animals in need,” McGinnis said. “We extend a huge thank you to those people.”

McGinnis said the shelter has ordered the plate for the donor plaque, and expects to have it displayed by next week.

The challenge was initially started in honor of White, actress and animal advocate, who died on New Year’s Eve at age 99.