Muscatine Humane Society hopes to put Betty White's name on donor plaque

MUSCATINE — In the lobby of the Muscatine Humane Society, a plaque lists the names of major donors to the animal shelter. With any luck, the name of a famous, animal-loving actress will join the list.
The Muscatine Humane Society announced last Thursday it would participate in the #BettyWhiteChallenge in honor of the late Betty White, who died on New Year’s Eve at age 99, just a few weeks short of her 100th birthday.
“Most animal shelters know that (White) was a huge animal advocate in the past, and I think even people who are not involved with animals still loved her,” Humane Society Director Chris McGinnis said. “She was just somebody that everyone talked about and who was in a lot of TV shows.”
After White died, it didn’t take long for the challenge to go viral. McGinnis saw Facebook posts from people suggesting that $5 donations be made to animal shelters in White’s honor, either before Jan. 17, which would have been her 100th birthday.
Thinking it was a great idea, McGinnis announced the challenge on the Humane Society Facebook page. It didn’t take long for the first $5 donation to be made, and $1,455 was raised in less than 24 hours.
“We are thrilled that people are donating in honor of (White), who is also very near and dear to our hearts,” McGinnis said.
To get White’s name on the plaque, the fundraiser must raise $5,000 before Jan. 17.
“It would be awesome if the community could band together and donate $5,000 in Ms. White’s name,” McGinnis said. “I would love to see this happen. To walk in every day and see her name in our lobby because of her love for animals and what we, and many others, do every day.”
But no matter the amount that the fundraiser eventually brings in, McGinnis said donations will go toward a new kennel system in its adoption wing.
“This project started well over a year ago,” McGinnis said. “There are panels between the chain-link kennels that are made out of a fiberglass board of some kind, and over the years they’ve just gotten thin and brittle, to the point where the dogs are punching right through them.”
The price to both order and install the new kennels is $96,000, and although the shelter began fundraising for the kennels in May 2021, it still has a long way to go before it can reach its goal.
“We have to earmark every monetary donation that we get for that project so that we can get the new kennels,” McGinnis said.
Along with monetary donations, the Humane Society is accepting pet supplies like cat toys, cat scratching pads, breakaway collars, Kong Toys for medium and large dogs, used dogs crates, and Purina One cat food and dog food, as well as paper towels, trash bags, Clorox wipes, sponges and laundry soap.