Muscatine Humane Society hopes to put Betty White's name on donor plaque

To get White’s name on the plaque, the fundraiser must raise $5,000 before Jan. 17.

“It would be awesome if the community could band together and donate $5,000 in Ms. White’s name,” McGinnis said. “I would love to see this happen. To walk in every day and see her name in our lobby because of her love for animals and what we, and many others, do every day.”

But no matter the amount that the fundraiser eventually brings in, McGinnis said donations will go toward a new kennel system in its adoption wing.

“This project started well over a year ago,” McGinnis said. “There are panels between the chain-link kennels that are made out of a fiberglass board of some kind, and over the years they’ve just gotten thin and brittle, to the point where the dogs are punching right through them.”

The price to both order and install the new kennels is $96,000, and although the shelter began fundraising for the kennels in May 2021, it still has a long way to go before it can reach its goal.

“We have to earmark every monetary donation that we get for that project so that we can get the new kennels,” McGinnis said.

Along with monetary donations, the Humane Society is accepting pet supplies like cat toys, cat scratching pads, breakaway collars, Kong Toys for medium and large dogs, used dogs crates, and Purina One cat food and dog food, as well as paper towels, trash bags, Clorox wipes, sponges and laundry soap.

