Muscatine Humane Society lowers price on cats and dogs for entire month of May

MUSCATINE – Be Kind to Animals Week may be coming to a close, but the Muscatine Humane Society is hoping to promote this kindness all month long.

Normally, the Humane Society would be starting its annual Be Kind to Animals fundraiser, also known as Cash for Critters. This event was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, and has once again been cancelled for 2021.

“Usually, we’d take animals and volunteers to a lot of different store fronts, and we have ‘I’m available’ bandanas on the dogs,” Director Chris McGinnis said. “The shelter is also opened for three days in a row, and we campaign all of these animals. But this year we can’t do that, because the storefronts don’t want to have groups of people coming to look at our animals.”

According to her estimates, the loss of this fundraiser for the second year in a row means that the Humane Society is expected to lose out on 30-50 adoptions, as well as $10,000 in donations.

To help offset this lost, for the entire month of May, the Muscatine Humane Society is selling all cats and kittens for only $10, which is $25 off its usual price, while all dogs from 2020 are $75 dollars off, making their price only $110 per dog.