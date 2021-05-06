Muscatine Humane Society lowers price on cats and dogs for entire month of May

MUSCATINE – Be Kind to Animals Week may be coming to a close, but the Muscatine Humane Society is hoping to promote this kindness all month long.
Normally, the Humane Society would be starting its annual Be Kind to Animals fundraiser, also known as Cash for Critters. This event was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, and has once again been cancelled for 2021.
“Usually, we’d take animals and volunteers to a lot of different store fronts, and we have ‘I’m available’ bandanas on the dogs,” Director Chris McGinnis said. “The shelter is also opened for three days in a row, and we campaign all of these animals. But this year we can’t do that, because the storefronts don’t want to have groups of people coming to look at our animals.”
According to her estimates, the loss of this fundraiser for the second year in a row means that the Humane Society is expected to lose out on 30-50 adoptions, as well as $10,000 in donations.
To help offset this lost, for the entire month of May, the Muscatine Humane Society is selling all cats and kittens for only $10, which is $25 off its usual price, while all dogs from 2020 are $75 dollars off, making their price only $110 per dog.
“We have several dogs that have been here for several months, and so we would really like to get them into some homes,” McGinnis said. “Now that we’re open to the public again and people can walk through, things are getting back to normal, and so we need to place these guys.”
McGinnis said currently the shelter has over 50 cats, including kittens. With kitten season just now starting, however, the Humane Society has to make room for incoming animals. This upcoming concern made the decision to sell cats at a discount for the month of May all the more important, in the hopes of clearing some space while also finding forever homes for these animals.
“Every year, between April and October, we take in 300-400 kittens,” McGinnis said.
Additionally, the Humane Society has promised that all animals in its shelter that are available for adoption are completely vetted and come with a health guarantee.
“They’re all spayed or neutered, they’re vaccinated against feline distemper as well as rabies, they have a microchip, and they’ve been treated for ear mites and fleas,” McGinnis said. “For $10 per cat, you can’t beat that.”
In this first week of the Be Kind to Animals event, the shelter has managed to adopt out a couple of cats and McGinnis said that she hopes their lower prices will encourage more people to come out and take a look at their available animals.
“We’re doing our best to find homes for all these animals, and they’re all sitting here spayed, neutered, vaccinated and ready to go,” McGinnis said.
During this time, the Humane Society wanted to remind those interested in adopting that they will still need to fill an application form. But with the shelter now open for visitors, the process of selecting a pet to take home has become much more streamlined.
“People can come in and walk through to look at the animals, and if there’s someone they’re interested in, they fill out the application,” McGinnis said. “Most of the time, we can approve their application right there and then, if there aren’t any issues with landlords or other things that may take a day or two to sort out. But if we can approve their application right away, they can visit with their choice of animals and take them home that same day. For the most part, it’s really not a hard process.”
While this year’s May fundraiser may be a bit different this year, McGinnis said that the Humane Society is planning on holding a couple other events later on, though was unable to give details.
“We’re working on some things, but it’s too early to let out the secret just yet,” she said.
The Muscatine Humane Society can be reached by phone at 563-263-7358 as well as through its Facebook page. The shelter is also currently accepting all donations, cash or supplies, and details for all available Muscatine pets can be found at petfinder.com.