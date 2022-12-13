Muscatine Humane Society waives fees on all cats during its Festival of Felines event

MUSCATINE – Although cats are a common enough sight at the Muscatine Humane Society, the last few weeks have seen an influx of felines, resulting in the shelter reaching its max capacity, using every available space it can for cat housing.

This overcrowding can’t comfortably last, however, which is why the Muscatine Humane Society has announced its Festival of Felines event in order to encourage residents to take that first step towards bringing a cat into their new forever home. From now until December 31, all cats and kittens will have their application fees waived.

“The shelter has never had 200-plus cats in my 30 years as director here,” Humane Society Director Chris McGinnis said. When asked what the reasons were for this increase in feline population at the shelter, although she couldn’t be one hundred percent sure, she mostly attributed it to “human irresponsibility” as well as people not taking advantage of the many low cost spay/neuter programs available in Muscatine.

“In September, we assisted the Animal Control officer in taking in 38 abandoned cats from Ripley Court. Later that number jumped to 44 after kittens were born from those cats during the first week they were in our custody,” McGinnis explained. “We have also had a veterinarian shortage to help with the altering of our own animals, and we cannot adopt out kitten or cats without them being spayed or neutered prior to adoption. So without a vet, surgeries slowed down.”

With all of their cats and kittens being available for no fee during the rest of the month, McGinnis and her team hope to get the shelter population back down to a comfortable number of 100 or so cats. Residents should note that, as always, all potential adopters must first complete an application and go through the approval process. Although she and her team hopes to get as many cats adopted as possible, McGinnis assured that the safety of their adoptable cats – and all of their other animals - remains their top priority.

Outside of external factors that may slow things down, such as a landlord taking extra time to respond with their approval, the Humane Society’s application approval process should only take one to two days. Once the Humane Society approves an application, the adopter may come down to the shelter in-person to meet and get acquainted with adoptable animals in order to better figure out which one they’d like to take home.

For those who are still unsure, Humane Society staff will offer advice regarding what age of cat and which different personalities may work best with their personal factors – such as their activity level and the number of children and other pets in their households. “We do allow existing pets and children to visit in or acquainted room, which can be very helpful in choosing the right one,” McGinnis said.

This help even continues on after the cat is selected, as the Humane Society ensures that all its cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. At this time, adopters may also receive a goody bag that includes some cat toys, a sample size box of World’s Best Cat Litter, and a certificate for a free wellness exam redeemable at nine different local vet offices – all to better help their new furry friend settle in.

“If people are even considering a kitty, now is the time,” she said. “Cats are a pretty easy pet, as they do not require a daily walk or potty time outdoors several times each day. Many are very independent and only want attention when they want attention. They do not require the training that a dog needs either.”

For more information on some of the cats and kittens that are currently still up for adoption, residents can visit the Muscatine Humane Society Facebook page.