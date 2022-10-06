Muscatine Humane Society's Pet of the Week: Marshmallow

MUSCATINE — In the first of what will be a new weekly series for the Muscatine Journal, the Muscatine Humane Society has named Marshmallow its Pet of the Week.

Marshmallow has been at the shelter for 741 days, and according to the shelter, despite the city ordinance being lifted on her breed, she still hasn’t had any interest.

Marshmallow is very smart, already knowing commands such as sit, down and come, and she is also very obedient. While she is not very fond of other animals, the shelter is currently trying to get Marshmallow more socialized with other dogs. Additionally, Marshmallow is a dog that would love to attend classes to further her skills.