For all those who want to help out local animals while having a good time, a much-loved annual event will be returning this weekend.

On Saturday, August 5 and 5 p.m. the Muscatine Humane Society will once again be hosting Woofstock. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $25. Kids five years and under get in free and guests can bring their own lawn chairs, however pets, coolers and alcohol are not allowed at the event.

“This is a community fun night to support the Community Animal Shelter. The Muscatine Humane Society is just that, we shelter and care for local animals who need help,” Humane Society Director Chris McGinnis said.

As for what guests can enjoy at the event, food will be provided by Rick Ribs while wine for tasting will be provided by Arden Creek. Guests will also be able to bid on many exciting items through the event’s silent auction.

Tony “Tony Tone” Loconsole will emcee the event, with live music being played by Lefty and the Spinners from 6 to 9 p.m. During the concert, Scott “Lefty” Hendriks’ daughter, Melissa, will sing a few numbers as tribute to her late father.

McGinnis said 95% of the shelter’s homeless animals come from Muscatine and Muscatine County specifically.

“We do not bring in hundreds of pets from out of state and ask our residents to support their care. There are hundreds of displaced animals in our own area,” McGinnis said.

Because of all the animals that the shelter has to take care of, McGinnis and her team hope that the proceeds raised through the event can then be put towards things like animal medical care, spay/neuter procedures, and the replacement of the shelter’s kennels in its stray dog area.

For more information on this or on the Muscatine Humane Society’s other upcoming events, residents can check out the Muscatine Humane Society Facebook page.