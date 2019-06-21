{{featured_button_text}}
Hy-Vee logo

This month's plant-based cooking class at the Muscatine Hy-Vee will feature items for a summer picnic. 

The class will be held Thursday, June 27 in the Muscatine Hy-Vee club room from noon to 1 p.m. Attendees will learn how to make dips, sliders, potato salad and brownies. 

No registration is necessary for the class. Samples should be ready by 12:40 p.m. for those leaving for work after attending. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments