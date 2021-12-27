Muscatine identifies issues with railroad merger

MUSCATINE — With the proposed merger of two railways promising to bring more rail traffic to Muscatine, city officials are encouraging the public to get involved in making sure the change is an opportunity for the city rather than a problem.
If a proposed merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern Rail System is approved, the amount of rail travel in Muscatine could triple the number of trains through town each day, according to the merger’s website. The site, reports that Muscatine’s current rail travel is an average of 4.8 trains per day. With the merger, the number would jump to 14.4 trains per day by 2027. In a Facebook post to the community, incoming Muscatine City Council member Jeff Osborne said he has concerns and has asked the public to comment on the merger. He encourages people to copy two paragraphs from his Muscatine Community News page and paste it in the comment section.
‘We have time to make sure that we can communicate with the railroad so we can work together to make sure this is an opportunity for everyone,” Osborne said.
Comments on the merger can be made online at: https://tinyurl.com/s6jz2jvc.
“Safety, access and reasonable levels of quiet are all valued in Muscatine. We are Iowa’s 24th largest city and just 6 yrs shy of Iowa’s oldest city. Several homes in the south end are just feet from the tracks," Osborne said in his statement. "The tracks and homes have co-existed peacefully for decades. But this is a significant change for the south end, downtown residents, small businesses and guests. Unique to Muscatine, is our air quality. According to the website, Muscatine’s air quality has historically been over acceptable levels for dangerous materials. We have a good track record of improvement. But still today, we have poor air quality in one remaining area. We cannot afford backward steps in Muscatine’s air quality. It’s not rocket science to say quality of life in Muscatine will be significantly impacted more than any community along the railway if we don’t start planning now.
"Muscatine supports jobs, effective and efficient rail transportation, and we want to preserve quality of life on our unique and historic location along the Mississippi River. We request partnering with our city on a newly established quiet zone in the south end. An overpass at up to two of our major traffic intersections for safety. And an air quality impact study with actionable steps taken to improve air quality where we are at risk,” the message says.
Muscatine City Administrator Carol Webb also sent an email addressing 13 areas of concern to Canadian Pacific.
If approved, the merger would take place late in 2022, according to the website. Canadian Pacific recently completed its acquisition of Kansas City Southern. The $31 billion merger still needs regulatory review and approval by the Surface Transportation Board, which could be finished by the fourth quarter of 2022. The site also says that public comment time on the merger only runs through Jan. 3, 2022.
One of the issues Webb addressed was that the city was made aware of the merger on Nov. 12 and at the time comments were due Dec. 17. She said that 30 days is not adequate time to review a more than 4,000-page filing and consider potential impact. Other concerns are that the area will experience a 225 percent increase in trains and a 100 percent increase in annual gross ton miles.
The main railway through Muscatine includes 15 crossings, ranging from one to four tracks, and experiences a crossing traffic count of over 14,500 cars per day. There are also five rail spurs in Muscatine that experience a significant amount of traffic.
“The City is concerned that a three-fold increase in rail traffic will lead to more blocked crossings and consequential significantly more traffic congestion,” the letter said. “Blocked crossings pose significant community safety risks, particularly where trains hinder roadway and pedestrian movement for extended periods.”
Recently the city and Canadian Pacific worked to address issues of trains blocking crossings for longer than 10 minutes at a stretch.
In a statement from the Canadian Pacific Railway, the merger was referred to as an “economic growth story” and promised the merger would provide expanded economic opportunities to area communities and businesses. The rail line expects the creation of about 1,000 direct rail jobs throughout the system, including positions based in southeastern Iowa. The website also says that the merger will result in the reduction of 1.5 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions yearly.
“While the overall impact of the CP-KCS transaction is unambiguously pro-environment and pro-economic growth, we recognize that we will be increasing the number of trains that operate through some communities,” the emailed statement from Canadian pacific said. “We will work hard to be a good neighbor and mitigate potential adverse community impacts, and have already met with the city leaders in Muscatine and other southeastern Iowa communities and continue to communicate with them. The merger will be subject to an environmental impact process. CP will work closely with the Surface Transportation Board’s Office of Environmental Assessment so that these issues are carefully and appropriately analyzed.”
The statement also said that the merger is based on creating commercial opportunities and growth for the railway and shippers in local communities.