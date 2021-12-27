Muscatine identifies issues with railroad merger

“Safety, access and reasonable levels of quiet are all valued in Muscatine. We are Iowa’s 24th largest city and just 6 yrs shy of Iowa’s oldest city. Several homes in the south end are just feet from the tracks," Osborne said in his statement. "The tracks and homes have co-existed peacefully for decades. But this is a significant change for the south end, downtown residents, small businesses and guests. Unique to Muscatine, is our air quality. According to the website, Muscatine’s air quality has historically been over acceptable levels for dangerous materials. We have a good track record of improvement. But still today, we have poor air quality in one remaining area. We cannot afford backward steps in Muscatine’s air quality. It’s not rocket science to say quality of life in Muscatine will be significantly impacted more than any community along the railway if we don’t start planning now.