"Muscatine in Focus" to premiere this Thursday on Muscatine Access Channel Nine

MUSCATINE — A new show is coming to Muscatine Access Channel Nine this week, courtesy of both the Muscatine Community College’s video department and Muscatine’s newest mayor.
At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Muscatine Access Channel Nine will air the first episode of “Muscatine in Focus,” hosted by Mayor Brad Bark. This show will air every Thursday at 5:30 p.m., and following each live airing, the episode will then be put on Access Channel Nine’s YouTube channel.
“Since Mayor Dick O’Brien, there’s always been some sort of mayor show in Muscatine,” said Chad Bishop, who is producing the show. “We had started doing a weekly show at the radio station where the mayor and city administrator would take calls and do a run-down before city council meetings.”
From there, Bishop said he was inspired to turn this radio show into a TV show, feeling that the mayor was someone that residents would enjoy watching and engaging with. He also hoped that a show such as this one could inspire residents to tune into council meetings more often.
“Looking at the previous shows, one of the thoughts that we had was how to make it entertaining enough for people to watch it and keeping it short while also keeping it informative. We just thought, why not have tiny segments of about three to four minutes?” Bishop said.
The first episode of “Muscatine in Focus,” will feature Hannah Howard from the Muscatine Chamber of Commerce, Tony Tone from the Muscatine Community School District, City Administrator Carol Webb, and Council Member Peggy Gordon.
When asked about what it’s been like working on this project, Mayor Brad Bark called it “an amazing process so far.”
“We’ve just been trying to schedule different people to come in and talk about Muscatine and what they’re doing to help improve the community. It’s been a blast so far,” he said. “We’re excited about getting a show out to the public, and hopefully people will be interested in watching.”
The two also saw the potential in allowing a different council member to speak on the show each week, where they can talk about subjects or issues specific to their ward. Through the rotation cycle, each member would get to be on the show once every other month.
Looking to the future, Bishop said he hopes to keep a variety in the other show segments while at the same time providing “clear and concise civic communication.” He also brought up the possibility of allowing others to join in on the show — including citizens.
Although Bark hopes to do as many episodes as possible, Bishop said that he expected the show to have around 35-40 episodes.
“What I hope comes out of this show is that, as citizens and officials start to watch it, they’ll think of ways to contribute to it, or even take some ownership of it and submit their own programming,” Bishop said. “I also hope people start to use it as a tool to find out about what’s going on in Muscatine and find opportunities to engage with not just their city council members and staff but each other.”
“I hope that people learn great facts about Muscatine through the show," Bark said. "I also want to push out information that many people maybe don’t know about Muscatine, so we can communicate well as a city."