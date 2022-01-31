"Muscatine in Focus" to premiere this Thursday on Muscatine Access Channel Nine

The first episode of “Muscatine in Focus,” will feature Hannah Howard from the Muscatine Chamber of Commerce, Tony Tone from the Muscatine Community School District, City Administrator Carol Webb, and Council Member Peggy Gordon.

When asked about what it’s been like working on this project, Mayor Brad Bark called it “an amazing process so far.”

“We’ve just been trying to schedule different people to come in and talk about Muscatine and what they’re doing to help improve the community. It’s been a blast so far,” he said. “We’re excited about getting a show out to the public, and hopefully people will be interested in watching.”

The two also saw the potential in allowing a different council member to speak on the show each week, where they can talk about subjects or issues specific to their ward. Through the rotation cycle, each member would get to be on the show once every other month.

Looking to the future, Bishop said he hopes to keep a variety in the other show segments while at the same time providing “clear and concise civic communication.” He also brought up the possibility of allowing others to join in on the show — including citizens.