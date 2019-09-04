MUSCATINE — While the Mississippi Drive Corridor Reconstruction project did not earn statewide recognition as part of community awards held by the Iowa League of Cities, it may become a runner up if enough people vote online.
Muscatine communications manager Kevin Jenison explained the Iowa League of Cities is an important organization for every city in Iowa. He said the People’s All-Star Voting is now underway and will close Friday. If enough people go onto the League’s Facebook page and “like” the photo of the project, the project may become the people’s choice. On Wednesday afternoon, the Muscatine submission was behind the top entry by only eight votes.
“Any time you have a project like this which we think very much of and can get recognition, it is good for the community,” he said. “It puts Muscatine on the map and may even bring people here to see what all the fuss is about.”
The link to the Iowa League of Cities contest is at https://www.facebook.com/IowaLeagueofCities.
During the Mississippi Drive Corridor Reconstruction project, Muscatine put about $10 million into revitalizing that part of the Great River Road, just two blocks from the river. Jenison commented that due to the project, that area of the city was able to recover more quickly from recent flooding.
