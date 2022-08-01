Muscatine Independent Film Festival to include music videos alongside short films this year

MUSCATINE – Filmmakers can rejoice as a local annual event finally makes its grand return to the silver screen!

This November 3 - 5, Muscatine will be holding its 7th Annual Independent Film Festival, featuring what is hoped to be a wide array of not only short films of multiple genres but also, for the first time ever, music videos.

Open for both creators and film-lovers, the Muscatine Independent Film Festival (MIFF) is once again acting as a way to celebrate filmmaking as well as musical accomplishments, according to the festival’s founder, Chad Bishop.

At this time, there have been 43 film submissions to the festival, although that number is expected to rise in the next couple months as the final deadlines approach. When asked how it felt to be bringing the event back after two years of not being able to hold it due to COVID-19 concerns, Bishop shared that he was excited, adding that he had found the positives in taking such a long break.

“I think the silver lining of it was that coming back after two years sort of super-charged my motivation and gave me time to acquire new skills and connections as far as the theatrical side of things. My interest in lighting and theater has just kept growing and growing,” Bishop said.

In addition to the new “Best Music Video” category, of which all entrees will be played in-between the films with some of these music videos having live accompaniments, guests will have the opportunity to enjoy the event’s new venue as well.

Taking advantage of the Muscatine Performing Arts Center, formerly the Central Middle School auditorium, this year’s festival will be displaying all entrees on a 300 inch projection screen, allowing for a true theatrical experience as well as more space for guests to sit and enjoy all the submitted entrees.

“The most important thing at a film festival is the theatrical experience of the screen,” Bishop said. “Now that I’ve acquired a big enough screen, I feel 100 percent confident that the filmmakers who visit will put this festival right up there with all the other top venues in Iowa.”

Fans of the festival can also rest assured that several familiar MIFF categories will once again be featured at this year’s festival. This includes the Micro-Short Category, which prompts filmmakers to think creatively as they tell a story in under four minutes, and the M&M (or Murder, Mayhem and More) Category.

Local filmmakers will also be given the spotlight through the Best Local Film award and the Best Iowa Made Award. While the event is meant to be a celebration of all participating filmmakers and independent film-making in general, Bishop wanted to emphasize MIFF’s strong support of local and regional artists in the hopes of motivating their creativity and providing a space for them to shine.

“I hope that this year’s screenings go off accordingly… and I hope that (visiting filmmakers) stay the night downtown at the Merrill and spend money locally. My big hope (for this event) is that it’ll help stimulate the local economy and that it will bring more people to discover Muscatine as a destination for entertainment – to help keep us on the map and get some new people thinking about not just working here but maybe even living here,” Bishop said.

For additional information on this year’s festival or to view photos and trailers from previous festivals, those interested can visit https://www.dreampostonline.com/miff. They can also find information about this year’s festival on the Muscatine Independent Film Festival Facebook page. The next submission deadline is August 31 but filmmakers will have until September 20 at the latest to submit their entrees, and can do so at https://filmfreeway.com/MuscatineIndependentFilmFestival.