MUSCATINE — In about 3 weeks, depending on weather, Muscatine will have another bio cell in the near downtown area, the city reported. The cell will help reduce the amount of nutrients and pollution that end up in the Mississippi River.
Crews for the city of Muscatine tore up concrete Thursday to make way for a second bio cell in the parking lot in front of City Hall along 3rd Street between Cedar and Sycamore streets.
Permeable pavers will replace the concrete median in the lot to channel stormwater from approximately 1.5 acres of the 3-acre parking lot into a 9-inch ponding area where sediments, nitrates, phosphates and other pollutants will be removed, the city said. The cell will also include native plants to aid pollution removal before water enters the storm sewer and eventually the river. The retention area will also mitigate flooding and standing water in the parking lot and along the street around it.
The first bio cell was created in 2017 between Alley No. 1 and the parking lot off Sycamore Street. The Mulberry Native Habitat Basin, a detention basin, was also established at the intersection of Mulberry Avenue and Baton Rouge Road.
"These projects provide great opportunities as demonstration sites for urban stormwater treatment," said Public Works Director Brian Stineman in a news release. "By demonstrating the effectiveness of infiltration practices, such as bio-retention cells and permeable pavement, we hope that these types of stormwater practices can be included into future streetscapes of the community."
The city received a $60,000 cost-share grant from the Water Quality Initiative Urban Conservation Project through the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. The city matched the grant and contributed $60,000, bringing the project total to $120,000. Grant application was an effort from the city, Muscatine Pollinator Project and Muscatine Soil and Water Conservation District.
The original contracted project completion date was June 30, but due to flooding this season, the deadline was amended to Dec. 31.
With the construction, 50 parking spaces have been impacted temporarily. The city said the spaces will return for lease holders after the project is completed.
