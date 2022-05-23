Muscatine ISU Extension office to offer beekeeping workshops in June

MUSCATINE — Muscatine County ISU Extension is offering a class in beekeeping.

From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 4 at the Muscatine Agricultural Center, 320 Lucas Street, Muscatine County Extension will hold “Explore Beekeeping” workshop in English and Spanish. This free workshop is in coordination with Iowa State University and the Center for Rural Affairs.

“We are excited to provide an opportunity to have people experience being around bees in a safe environment,” Kirstin Bailey, senior project associate for the Muscatine Agricultural Center said.

According to ISU Bee Extension Specialist Randall Cass, Iowa has 4,000-5,000 beekeepers with over 90 percent of these beekeepers being backyard keepers with a few hives. Another 10 percent are commercial beekeepers.

Cass put together the beekeeping workshops using a grant from the USDA’s Beginning Farmer and Rancher development Program.

“Most of our Iowa State bee programming is all pretty brand new, which is exciting,” Cass explained. “I’m also a bilingual Spanish speaker, so I’ve been wanting to offer programming in Spanish as well. We were looking for communities that had large amounts of primarily Spanish speakers, and after talking to the Muscatine office we thought that we would try our program there.”

Cass said he’s interested in promoting beekeeping as an enterprise people can benefit from.

Some of the subjects and skills that will be taught include bee biology, hive function, the risks (and stings) involved with beekeeping and the costs associated with beekeeping. Participants will also get the chance to see inside a live beehive.

“Beyond the basics of beekeeping, this class also talks about pollinators and what a person can do to help bees, even if they don’t want to keep them,” Bailey said. “By understanding the basics of beekeeping, it helps you make plans when thinking about your own space – like how long to let dandelions grow or when the best time to spray a pesticide is so that you don’t negatively impact any local bees.”

“If someone has been thinking about beekeeping but hasn’t taken that plunge yet, this workshop will likely help them decide whether or not beekeeping is for them,” Cass added.

The workshop is free, but registration is required at least one day in advance through cfra.org/events. More information on beekeeping can also be found at bees.cals.ia.edu.

