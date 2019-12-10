{{featured_button_text}}
MUSCATINE – Due to a change in staffing, the hours the Muscatine Journal lobby will be open to receive guests has changed.

Until further notice, the Muscatine Journal’s lobby hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and Wednesday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. The lobby will be closed on Friday and entry is by appointment only.

For convenience, a drop box is available at the entrance on Cedar Street for news or checks.

The newspaper is staffed continuously. People wishing to visit at a time when the lobby is closed should consider contacting The Journal by phone. To contact the customer service department for subscriptions, vacation stops, or billing inquiries, call 1-866-880-2108. To contact the newsroom, call (563) 263-2331 and press option 3, or call (563) 262-0545, To contact kayla Brix in the advertising department, call (563) 262-0521.

