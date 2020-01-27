{{featured_button_text}}
Muscatine Journal changes hours

Beginning Feb. 1, the Muscatine Journal front lobby hours will change. The lobby will now be open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Wednesday and will be closed Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. To reach the Lee Enterprises Customer Service Department, call (866) 880-2108. To reach the Journal newsroom call (563) 262-2331 and press option 3. To reach the advertising department, call (563) 383-2311. 

