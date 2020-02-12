Muscatine Kiwanis Club will once again be serving delicious spaghetti dinners for a good cause

MUSCATINE — The annual Kiwanis Club spaghetti dinner is back, and everyone is invited!
On Friday, Feb. 21 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. the Muscatine Kiwanis Club will be hosting a charity spaghetti dinner at St. Mary and Mathias Catholic School.
“It has been going on for as long as I can remember, and I’ve been in the club for about 20 years,” said Nichole Sorgenfrey, a member of the Kiwanis Club and incoming president, “St. Mary and Mathias works with us and the school district lets us buy food from them, so it’s always worked out.”
For years, the Muscatine Kiwanis Club has made it their group’s goal to encourage daily kindness and respect, develop a more serviceable citizenship, build better communities and above all else, help children. One of the ways that the club tries to do this is through its annual fundraising dinner – one of its biggest fundraisers of the year. “It brings in a lot of money that we’re able to use to help the community,” Sorgenfrey said.
All proceeds from the dinner will go towards various Muscatine Area Youth Programs, including youth sports, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Boy and Girl Scouts, Kids First Fund, Flickinger Learning Center, the MHS Key Club and many more.
“This dinner is how Kiwanis can give back to their community,” Sorgenfrey said, “We work through this as a fundraiser, and we can utilize those funds to give back. It’s also a great social event for us, so we can get out and get the word out about what Kiwanis does.”
As for the dinner itself, the tradition of serving spaghetti doesn’t seem like one that will be broken any time soon. “It’s always been spaghetti. Everybody does soup dinners, and this is just something different. Its good spaghetti, and we also work with Heinz to get the spaghetti sauce, and it’s just fun.”
Meatless sauce will also be available for those who don’t eat meat, along with garlic bread, apple sauce, dessert and the choice of coffee or milk for a drink. While the event is all you can eat, the option to carry out an order of spaghetti will also be available.
“We encourage everybody and all to come to our dinner,” Sorgenfrey said, “It’s just a great dinner and a really nice evening with the community.”
Prices for the dinner are $6 for adults, $3 for children ages 4-12, and free for children 3 and under.