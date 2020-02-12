Muscatine Kiwanis Club will once again be serving delicious spaghetti dinners for a good cause

MUSCATINE — The annual Kiwanis Club spaghetti dinner is back, and everyone is invited!

On Friday, Feb. 21 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. the Muscatine Kiwanis Club will be hosting a charity spaghetti dinner at St. Mary and Mathias Catholic School.

“It has been going on for as long as I can remember, and I’ve been in the club for about 20 years,” said Nichole Sorgenfrey, a member of the Kiwanis Club and incoming president, “St. Mary and Mathias works with us and the school district lets us buy food from them, so it’s always worked out.”

For years, the Muscatine Kiwanis Club has made it their group’s goal to encourage daily kindness and respect, develop a more serviceable citizenship, build better communities and above all else, help children. One of the ways that the club tries to do this is through its annual fundraising dinner – one of its biggest fundraisers of the year. “It brings in a lot of money that we’re able to use to help the community,” Sorgenfrey said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

All proceeds from the dinner will go towards various Muscatine Area Youth Programs, including youth sports, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Boy and Girl Scouts, Kids First Fund, Flickinger Learning Center, the MHS Key Club and many more.