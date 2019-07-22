MUSCATINE — The engineering firm hired to assist the city of Muscatine with groundwater contamination at the Muscatine County Sanitary Landfill has benefited the city "environmentally and financially," the city reported.
Muscatine City Council heard an update July 11 from Tim Buelow, principal engineer at Barker Lemar Engineering Consultants, about the state of groundwater contamination at the landfill. He explained the firm had conducted procedures in years prior to follow an order issued by Iowa Department of Natural Resources and prepare the landfill for a final report.
A total of 18 monitoring wells have been installed since 2015. The wells were drilled in three areas of the landfill, east, south and southwest, to gain background data and delineate leachate plumes — water contaminated by solid waste.
From sampling done at the wells, Buelow said leachate migration affected the east, gas migration impacted the south, and the southwest was impacted by overflows of a leachate storage tank. Levels of arsenic, barium, cobalt, benzene and vinyl chloride were found, but overall contamination was determined to be steady or declining, he said.
"The hiring of Barker Lemar, and especially Tim Buelow, to assist with the assessment of the Muscatine County Landfill has been very beneficial to the city, both environmentally and financially," City Administrator Gregg Mandsager said in a news release. "Tim is very knowledgeable, and a great resource as we work to meet the requirements of the consent order."
In 2015, the Muscatine County Solid Waste Management Agency entered into an administrative consent order agreement with Iowa Department of Natural Resources to address and correct issues at the landfill within three years. The consent order listed violations and noncompliance at the landfill from as early as 1997 and lasting until 2014. Issues included wind-blown litter, leachate and storm water control, waste placement, damaged liners, and concerns about groundwater contamination. The agency was also ordered to pay a $6,000 fine.
According to the order, organic and inorganic constituents were found in "statistically significant levels exceeding groundwater protection standards." The environmental protection section of state code chapter 113 states the owner or operator must initiate an assessment of corrective measures (ACM) report within 90 days of the findings, with the report submitted to IDNR within 180 days. The agency was required to submit the report in 2010, but did not, the order read.
The agreement was amended in 2017 to extend the timeline for completing pollution plume delineation by Sept. 30 and an ACM report by Dec. 31, both required by IDNR. The extension allowed for improved sampling collection at the landfill to update background data on groundwater.
"The DNR was concerned that previous sampling had sediment in the groundwater samples that could cause the appearance of increased concentrations of metals in groundwater,” Buelow said in a news release. "Changing to low flow sampling to get the sediment out of the water gave us a better indication of what those levels actually were. We found that concentrations were lower when the sediment was removed."
City Communications Manager Kevin Jenison explained the expertise of the firm and the working relationship it has with IDNR "has saved the city from spending thousands of dollars in potential fines and unnecessary construction costs to mitigate the impact on groundwater from the closed sections of the landfill."
He added the firm's guidance over the last four years has allowed the city to take positive steps "to better understand the mistakes of the past, determine remedies for those mistakes, and lessen the groundwater impact."
The contamination reportedly comes from older cells in the landfill dating back to the 1970s, and not the cells created last year.
"It is very likely that the problems flow from the unlined areas that were developed years ago,” Buelow said in a news release. "Those areas are now closed but we are still dealing with the consequences of how waste was managed in the past."
Remedies for the contamination include regrading land to prevent pooling of leachate and natural attenuation, or letting the material disperse to let nature take care of it, Buelow told council.
Jenison said the progress isn't about finances.
"It is about being good stewards of the resources within our control. That is something that city staff, and the city as a whole, can take great pride in."
The city has approved a contract with Barker Lemar for $13,900 to produce the ACM report. A public meeting will be held as required by IDNR after the department approves the report. The city estimates the meeting will be held next year. Following public comment, a remedy will be selected.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.