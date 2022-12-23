Muscatine launches new citizen communication/reporting app, 'Muscatine Connect'

The city announced a new way for Muscatine residents to give feedback and voice concerns about the community.

This week, Muscatine partnered with SeeClickFix and CivicPlus. The city is offering “Muscatine Connect,” which can be accessed through the free mobile app SeeClickFix for residents to report any quality-of-life issues or request specific services for local problems.

“This is basically an upgrade to what we used to have,” City Communication Manager Kevin Jenison said. “The request tracker that we had was great for citizens to communicate with us and solve a problem, but it was hard for users to include more descriptive information, so it was a little more cumbersome.”

One improvement Jenison highlighted with the new system is residents can easily use it on both their laptop and their smart phone. Another improvement goes beyond submitting reports through text — users will also be able to provide pictures and more specific descriptions — allowing the city to correct the issue and do its job to solve the problem more efficiently than ever before.

“It really gives us a better heads up to where the problem is, what the issue is — and it’ll be a better way for citizens to submit requests to us,” Jenison continued.

Specific issues residents can make the city aware of include road issues such as potholes, broken curbs, unplowed roads and other street maintenance problems, city beautification issues and violated city codes.

“Users can let us know that there is a code violation going on that we may not have already noticed on it. You can take a picture of it, mark it on the map and then our investigators can get out there to the exact spot where it’s at and they don’t have to search for it,” Jenison explained.

Other users can make comments on other reports, receive notifications and follow the progress on all service requests. Officials of each of the city’s departments are able to use the app as a “management system” to help strengthen communication with each other and with citizens.

Officials will also be able to see which issues and problems residents consider to be a priority through the app’s voting system, although issues will still take some time to be fixed and will likely be completed based on the city’s budget status as well as other factors.

“There is a way for citizens to interact among themselves, and they can set up groups within the app so that you can get notifications from your neighborhood whenever someone makes a report from there,” Jenison said. “There’s a lot of engagement opportunities with this new system that may take us a bit of time to get up to speed on, but I think eventually it’s going to be a very good system to show how concerned we are with the opinions from our citizens and visitors.”

Jenison said the biggest hope for this new system was for residents to take their time reporting problems and making suggestions or comments.

“We just hope that they can help us help them to make Muscatine a better place to live, work and raise a family.”

With the new system now in place, residents should note the city’s previous Citizen Request Tracker web app has officially been discontinued. Because Muscatine Connect is so new, residents are encouraged to give feedback at feedback@muscatineiowa.gov in order to help assure continuous improvement.

To join Muscatine Connect, residents can go to the city of Muscatine’s website and click on the Muscatine Connect icon in the upper left-hand corner of the home page, allowing them to begin a report or review a brief FAQ about the program. The SeeClickFix app can also be downloaded from both the Android’s GooglePlay store and the iPhone’s app store.