Muscatine law enforcement preparing for any unrest during Tuesday's election

MUSCATINE — With the most controversial presidential election in recent memory coming up Tuesday and with national reports of the possibility of Election Day unrest, area law enforcement is hoping for the best, but are ready for the worst.
While no credible threat of any kind of planned disruption at the polls has been received in Muscatine County, law enforcement agencies will remain vigilant during the election. Incidents of politically motivated violence have been reported over the last year as close as Davenport and Iowa City, leaving police concerned about the possibility of it happening in Muscatine County.
“We hope that our election process will go smoothly and anticipate that the citizens of Muscatine will respect each other and allow their neighbors their own views and opinions and vote however they choose,” Muscatine Police Capt. Steve Snider said. “If everybody respects the rules of polling locations then we should see a smooth election day.”
He reminds people that it is illegal to behave in a noisy, riotous, tumultuous or disorderly manner near a polling location with the intent to disrupt the election process. He also said individuals are not allowed to loiter after voting and that no political signs can be posted within 300 feet of a polling site.
Nationwide, The U.S. Department of Justice has reported the Federal Bureau of Investigation is concerned there may be Election Day violence. In Iowa, things raising concerns with officials include people bringing guns to polling locations, which is permitted by law; disputes over wearing face coverings; and possibly voters questioning if others are qualified to vote in the election. President Donald Trump has called for an “army of supporters” to monitor for fraud.
According to the Iowa Secretary of State's Pollwatcher's Handbook, poll watchers "must provide written permission at the polling place or absentee precinct to show they have been appointed as poll watchers."
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate has warned of misinformation being spread before the election. Pate and his staff have been planning for emergencies that may happen during the election. Gov. Kim Reynolds has also said she has spoken with the Iowa National Guard leadership about the possibility of violence.
“We could have some issues, just with the general outlook of the public at this time,” said Muscatine County Chief Deputy Ardyth Slight. “We are afraid all the time anymore about COVID-19, about violence, about all those things.”
The sheriff’s department is eager for the coming election, as a new sheriff will be elected to office after Sheriff C.J. Ryan did not seek re-election.
Slight believes most people in Muscatine County won’t act out in a violent manner. She said while all polling locations are in incorporated towns with their own police department, the sheriff’s office will be available if assistance is needed.
In Wilton, where two precincts will be voting at the community center, many of the polling workers are veterans and police chief David Clark said they know what is going on and how to handle most situations.
“Like any community we are aware there is a possibility for some version of civil unrest, whether it is politically motivated or otherwise,” he said. “Throughout the weekend we will have extra people available and on call. We have a volunteer staff ready willing, and able to help us. We are not anticipating any problems. I have not heard any rumors of any problems, but chance favors the prepared, so we are definitely prepared.”
In West Liberty, where three precincts will be voting, Police Chief Jeremy Burdess also said extra people will be on duty on election night.
“I don’t expect much, with West Liberty being a smaller town,” he said. “Iowa has had its problems for the last six months. Larger cities have had issues, but I don’t expect it here in West Liberty.”
Over the last month in Muscatine, police have issued a statement regarding the frequency of vandalism of campaign signs. The Muscatine County Democrats and Muscatine County Republicans joined together to condemn the vandalism.
