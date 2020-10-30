Muscatine law enforcement preparing for any unrest during Tuesday's election

MUSCATINE — With the most controversial presidential election in recent memory coming up Tuesday and with national reports of the possibility of Election Day unrest, area law enforcement is hoping for the best, but are ready for the worst.

While no credible threat of any kind of planned disruption at the polls has been received in Muscatine County, law enforcement agencies will remain vigilant during the election. Incidents of politically motivated violence have been reported over the last year as close as Davenport and Iowa City, leaving police concerned about the possibility of it happening in Muscatine County.

“We hope that our election process will go smoothly and anticipate that the citizens of Muscatine will respect each other and allow their neighbors their own views and opinions and vote however they choose,” Muscatine Police Capt. Steve Snider said. “If everybody respects the rules of polling locations then we should see a smooth election day.”

He reminds people that it is illegal to behave in a noisy, riotous, tumultuous or disorderly manner near a polling location with the intent to disrupt the election process. He also said individuals are not allowed to loiter after voting and that no political signs can be posted within 300 feet of a polling site.